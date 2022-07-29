jacksoncountyor.org
KTVL
Oregon Department of Forestry responds to four fires in Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore. — ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have responded to four small fires across Jackson County. At this time, there is no active fire and firefighters are making good progress in mopping up. "Near the border, ODF, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, Colestin Rural Fire District and Jackson...
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren’t immediately released. The McKinney Fire in Northern California near the state line with Oregon exploded in size to nearly 87 square miles (225 square kilometers) after erupting Friday in the Klamath National Forest, firefighting officials said. It is California’s largest wildfire of the year so far and officials have not yet determined the cause. Gusty winds from a thunderstorm powered the blaze of a few hundred acres into a massive conflagration while lightning caused a couple of smaller blazes nearby, including one near the community of Seiad Valley, fire officials said.
thetrek.co
60 PCT Hikers Evacuated from Trail As McKinney Fire Burns Near CA-OR Border
According to Jackson County, Oregon’s Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), some 60 hikers were evacuated from the Pacific Crest Trail yesterday as the 52,000-acre McKinney Fire prompted evacuations and road closures in the area. Search and Rescue personnel from the Sheriff’s Office met hikers where the trail crosses Road Junction 1055 and directed them to Seattle Bar at Applegate Lake, where personnel from Ridge Valley Transportation District transported them via bus to Medford or Ashland at the hikers’ request. “The rescue team consisted of one JCSO deputy, three SAR volunteers, and four RVTD personnel,” according to a JCSO press release.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
kezi.com
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
Klamath Falls News
Impressive footage from the McKinley Fire
There is an abundance of impressive video footage coming out in relation to the McKinney Fire in Northern California west of Yreka. As of 8:00 AM, July 31, 2022, the fire is over 51,000 acres and growing significantly. A variety of footage shows evacuations, timelapses, aerial views, night vision, and...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
jacksoncountyor.org
Watch for Rising and Falling Smoke Levels in Jackson County
Smoke levels can quickly rise and fall depending on weather factors, such as wind direction and how much smoke the wildfire produces. Therefore, people must be observant of the air quality during wildfire season. Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of air pollutants that are harmful to human health. Exposure...
kqennewsradio.com
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
kqennewsradio.com
KTVL
Pacific Crest Trail hikers evacuated from the McKinney Fire
Siskiyou County, CA — Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) have been evacuated as part of the PCT is included in the evacuations for the McKinney Fire in northern Siskiyou County. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Search And Rescue (SAR) and Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) officials assisted...
krcrtv.com
Klamath River resident describes watching McKinney Fire burn his hometown
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — It was eerily quiet in the town of Klamath River Sunday afternoon after the McKinney Fire jumped the river and destroyed multiple buildings in this small Siskiyou County town. Rodger Derry first moved to Klamath River in the 70s and it’s home to...
California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles
YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
Mount Shasta Herald
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
mybasin.com
Air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Friday, Aug. 5....
KCRA.com
2 killed in McKinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County, sheriff’s office says
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were found dead along the path of the McKinney Fire that has been burning in Siskiyou County, the sheriff’s office confirmed Monday. Officials said the two killed in the blaze were found inside a vehicle in a residential driveway Sunday morning. The home was along Doggett Creek Road of Highway 96, west of the community of Klamath River.
oregontoday.net
kqennewsradio.com
