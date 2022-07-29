China approves trading of some soybean and soyoil options

www.agriculture.com
Business Insider
Beijing says it's 'natural' for the US to 'feel sour' after Boeing loses out to Airbus on $37 billion China plane deal
A spokesperson for US rival Boeing suggested "geopolitical differences" meant it missed out on the deal.A Chinese state-run newspaper said Sunday it was "natural" for the US to "feel sour." Beijing has said it's "natural" for the US to "feel sour" after three major Chinese airlines signed a deal to...
Asia’s richest woman loses half her $24bn fortune in China property crisis
Asia’s wealthiest woman has lost more than half her fortune over the past year as the crisis engulfing China’s real estate sector continues to worsen, a billionaire index showed on Thursday. Yang Huiyan, a majority shareholder in China’s biggest property developer Country Garden, saw her net worth plunge...
China warns of a possible military response to Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip
China once again warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi against visiting Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of Defense signaled there could be a military response. "If the US insists on taking its own course, the Chinese military will never sit idly by," a spokesperson said. China suggested Tuesday that there could be...
China confirms warnings to U.S. on Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit
BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China delivered sterner warnings to U.S. officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, confirming a report by the Financial Times (FT).
Taiwan says 'key position' in semiconductors won't be shaken as US passes chip act
TAIPEI, July 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan's "key position" in making semiconductors will not be shaken and production on the island is the most efficient way of doing things, the Economy Ministry said on Friday in response to the U.S. Congress passing a major new chips act.
Asia's biggest oil refiner has cut its purchases of Russian crude as it's unwilling to pay the higher prices that customers in India and elsewhere are offering
China's biggest oil refiner has cut its purchases of Russian crude, according to Reuters. India among other buyers outbid China as countries compete for cheap Russian energy. "Sinopec may only lift a very small amount as their bids were too low for the Russians," sources told Reuters.
U.S. tells China that its support for Russia in Ukraine complicates relations
China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at an already difficult time, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart.
Swiss set to match EU sanctions if China invades Taiwan - agency chief
ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - The head of the Swiss agency that implements economic sanctions expects the neutral country to adopt any punitive measures the European Union launches against China if it invades Taiwan, she said in a newspaper interview.
Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties
TOKYO (AP) — Japan warned of escalating national security threats stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s tensions with Taiwan in an annual defense paper issued Friday, as Japan tries to bolster its military capability and spending. The annual defense white paper, approved by Prime Minister...
Russians held around $14 billion in U.S. securities at end-March - central bank
MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Almost one third of around 3 trillion roubles ($49.1 billion) worth of foreign securities held in Russians' accounts at the end of March were U.S.-issued, Russia's central bank said in a report on Friday.
CNBC
Biden-Xi make plans to meet in person, U.S. official says — and China's leader has strong words on Taiwan
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended a call Thursday with plans to arrange their first in-person meeting since Biden took office, a senior U.S. official said during a briefing. Xi stuck to strong words on the Taiwan issue, while Biden said the U.S. position has not...
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
Why Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in the increasingly fraught US-China relationship
While there’s no shortage of conflicts between the U.S. and China, an escalating confrontation over Taiwan is dialing up the tension.
International Business Times
South China Sea Tensions: China Launches 'Law Enforcement' Vessel To Patrol Disputed Islands
In a bid to reassert its claim on the disputed waters of the South China Sea, China unveiled a law enforcement ship to patrol the disputed islands of the region Wednesday. Beijing has overlapping territorial claims with Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia over the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
The dollar has slid to a one-month low now that the US has technically entered recession
A "sell-the-fact" mentality is pervading markets now as investors anticipate less aggressive Fed rate hikes - and it's weakening the US dollar.
Ahead of Military Anniversary, China Calls Taiwan Its 'Sacred Mission'
China's People's Liberation Army marks its 95th anniversary on August 1.
Agriculture Online
Malaysia says chicken stocks in oversupply after export ban
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday said it now has a slight oversupply of chicken, following its imposition of a ban on exports of the poultry to secure domestic supplies and rein in rising food prices. Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand,...
International oil traders are flocking to India as the nation seeks new ways to buy Russian crude
Oil traders are flocking to India to sell discounted Russian crude, according to a Bloomberg report. Small international traders have been selling barrels of Russian crude at an $8 markdown. Sri Lanka has turned to international traders as well, receiving a shipment of Russian oil in May and then purchasing...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 4-week top, U.S. weather limits decline
* Soybeans fall over 1% after strong rally on hot U.S. weather * Wheat drops for 2nd session, market eyes Ukrainian supplies (Recasts, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Monday after six straight sessions of gains, although forecasts of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised supply concerns and curbed losses. Wheat slid for a second consecutive session, while corn lost ground. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.1% at $14.53 a bushel, as of 0313 GMT, but not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.3% to $8.05-1/4 a bushel and corn eased 0.9% to $6.14-3/4 a bushel. Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a toll. An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
USDA June soybean crush seen at 174.4 million bushels
CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely totaled 5.233 million short tons in June, or 174.4 million bushels, according to the average forecast of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The June crush would be below the 180.9...
