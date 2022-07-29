UPDATED: Fire off Glen in Peoria

www.1470wmbd.com
Related
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhood evacuated after gas leak
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on NE Glendale Avenue, between Main and Hamilton on reports of a natural gas leak. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first responders found a “high concentration” of natural gas inside, forcing the evacuation of the home and five others nearby.
1470 WMBD
Why was there crime scene tape around gas stations?
PEORIA, Ill. – If you’ve seen a police presence and crime scene tape around some Peoria gas stations Wednesday, you’re not alone. Problem is, we can’t tell you much about what may be going on at local Shell stations in Peoria, along with one near the Paradice Casino in East Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (WEEK) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
1470 WMBD
Princeville home struck by lightning, catches fire
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – No one was hurt after a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Princeville home. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley tells 25 News the fire was contained to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate ATM burglary
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police is looking for someone who broke into an ATM and stole cash. Police say it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of North Knoxville Avenue, near Junction City and Keller Station. An undetermined amount of cash was taken. The ATM...
1470 WMBD
Teens arrested after guns, stolen car located
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria police say the discovery of a stolen car led to two teenagers being arrested on a number of charges. Police say investigators saw a car known to be stolen pull into a business Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. near Frye Avenue and Prospect Road. Officers searched...
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Sollberger named permanent Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not “interim” Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger any longer. City Manager Patrick Urich says he’s selected Sollberger to permanently replace retired Chief Jim Bachman. Urich says in a news release Sollberger’s 24 years of experience made him the right man for...
Central Illinois Proud
Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash
UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
Central Illinois Proud
Rollover crash closes part of Grandview Drive
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash temporarily closed part of Grandview Drive at approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Corey Strube, part of Grandview drive off of Adams shut down due to a crash. A WMBD crew on the scene saw that...
Central Illinois Proud
One man injured after Peoria shooting Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting near Wiswall Court and Wiswall Street Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to a 10-round shot spotter at approximately 3:04 p.m. Officers learned that a victim left the scene by private vehicle. The man...
1470 WMBD
South Peoria shooting leaves man injured
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for your help trying to find whoever may have shot someone Monday afternoon. Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert for ten rounds fired at 3:04 p.m. near Wiswall Court and Wiswall Street. A male victim arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have arrested Gerald E. Webster for burglary of a business early Monday morning. At 5:20 a.m. Monday morning, Peoria police responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 3000 block of North University Ave. Upon arrival, officers saw Webster, 37, attempting to flee through the back door.
Central Illinois Proud
Route 91 at Streitmatter reopened after house fire
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — Route 91 has reopened for through traffic. PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Route 91 is closed at Streitmatter Road as fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home in the 22000 block of Route 91 in Peoria County Tuesday. Akron-Princeville Fire...
hoiabc.com
Family wants justice after 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A family wants justice after their 4-year-old was punched in the face at the Peoria Speedway. Witness video obtained by Heart of Illinois ABC shows what led up to the reported 100 person brawl Saturday night. Video shows the moment a crash occurred on...
1470 WMBD
Weekend “move over” crash hospitalizes Peoria police officer
PEORIA, Ill. –A weekend crash in Peoria injured a handful of people and left one Peoria Police officer in the hospital. Illinois State Police investigators say it happened shortly before 8:40 p.m. Saturday along West War Memorial Drive near University Street. An officer was reportedly assisting another motorist following...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
wjbc.com
Normal Police investigating weekend stabbing
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) – The Normal Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one person injured. According to Sgt. Brad Underwood, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charlotte Dr., down the road from Fairview Park around 5 pm. Police found a 27-year-old man...
1470 WMBD
Deputies: Brawl reported at Peoria Speedway, 4 year old child punched
PEORIA, Ill. — Authorities are sharing details about a massive reported brawl at Peoria Speedway Saturday night where investigators say a 4-year-old child got punched as part of the fight. Peoria County Sheriff’s investigators say, a little after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of as...
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
Comments / 0