Covid infections on the way down again across the UK

www.bbc.com
Related
Two TikTokers reveal the 5 things that shocked them most about working in the UK
Two American influencers share their experiences of working in the UK, including far more vacation and better maternity leave – but lower pay checks.
U.K.・
Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year
Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
Average Londoner would have to save salary for 40 years to buy a home, ONS finds
A low-income household in London could expect to spend 40 years of their salary when buying an average-priced home in the capital, a new index from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has found.The data, released on 28 July as part of the Housing Purchase Affordability in Great Britain 2021, also found that the average home sold in England for the financial year ending March 2021 cost the equivalent of 8.7 times the average annual disposable household income.This number dropped to 6 in Wales, and 5.5 in Scotland.The index found that £275,000 was the median house price for homes in...
Britain and France ‘put plans in place’ to prevent further border travel chaos
Britain and France have announced they have put plans in place to prevent further border chaos.In a joint statement on Friday, Phil Douglas, director general of Border Force and Brigitte Lafourcade, deputy director general at Police Aux Frontieres said the two countries are “working closely” to support the smooth flow of traffic.It comes after tens of thousands of families saw their cross-Channel journeys ruined last weekend by gridlocked traffic and delays of several hours, blamed on a shortage of French border officers and a serious crash on the M20 coinciding with the school holidays.Mr Douglas and Ms Lafourcade said: “France...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
Three ex-health secretaries urge immediate payouts for infected blood victims
Three former health secretaries have urged the Government to compensate victims of the infected blood scandal and bereaved relatives immediately.Andy Burnham, Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock have stressed how, since the life expectancy of many victims has been dramatically shortened, their £100,000 recommended payouts should be processed as soon as possible.An estimated 2,400 people died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.There are also 2,007 core participants in the inquiry who are infected or affected,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family holiday ruined as mum tripped up by Brexit passport rules
A mother-of-two from Cornwall has warned holidaymakers to double check post-Brexit rules before they travel, after confusion over her passport’s expiry date caused her to miss a £2,000 holiday to Portugal.Meg Gordon says she and her family were treated “like criminals” at Newquay Airport, where she was told she could not board her Ryanair flight on 23 July.She was travelling with husband Andy, and 16-year-old twins Jasmine and Dylan, at the time.“We checked the bags in, had the passports checked and scanned - no problem, went through security and sat in the departure lounge and watched it fill up with...
Mountain rescuers braced for busy summer as UK holiday boom continues
After record 3,629 callouts last year in England and Wales, crews say there’s no sign pandemic trend for heading to great outdoors is waning
BBC
Broadband: Slow speeds risk 'excluding people from modern life'
The lack of high-quality superfast broadband in many parts of Wales risks "excluding people from modern life", a cross-party Senedd committee has said. Despite recent upgrades, the report warns many people in rural areas still cannot access adequate internet speeds. Committee chairman Llyr Gruffydd said everyone needed a high-speed connection...
BBC
Ex-health secretaries call for urgent blood scandal pay-outs
Three former health secretaries have called on the government to urgently pay compensation to victims of the contaminated blood scandal. The chairman of the public inquiry into the scandal, Sir Brian Langstaff,. that each victim should receive a provisional sum of £100,000. One woman who developed hepatitis C from...
Spain may force Brits to prove they can spend £85 a day and Brexiteers are furious
Brexiteers have been left fuming after Spain announced it may force British tourists to prove they can spend £85 a day to enter the country. Spain has long been a popular tourist destination for Brits looking to get some sun, but now tourists may be made to prove that they are able to fund their trip with €100 per day (£85).
Only a country as complacent as the UK could give up its border privilege so easily
Whenever I’m flying with someone who is a relaxed traveller – someone who arrives just before check-in closes, then has a full sit-down breakfast while I approach meltdown – I tease them about something I call “border privilege”. Chances are that relaxed traveller was born with access to a passport that has a high “power ranking”.
Dockers at UK’s largest container port vote to strike in August
Felixstowe workers vote in favour of industrial action after Unite union rejected 5% pay rise
TechRadar
BT and Openreach staff go on strike in pay dispute
Frontline workers at BT and Openreach have gone on strike for the first time in 35 years in a dispute over pay. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) balloted nearly 40,000 Openreach engineers and BT call centre workers over industrial action after failing to reach an agreement with the company over a new pay deal that takes into account the rising cost of living.
North holding its own against spread of southern English dialects, study finds
‘We won’t all be sounding the same,’ says researcher after comparison of extensive survey with findings from 70 years ago
U.K.・
BBC
Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen
One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
BBC
Unearthing the story of Scotland's industrial ghost village
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A thriving village of more than 300 residents once stood on a remote south of Scotland hillside. Now all that remains of the Woodhead lead mine near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway are the crumbling outlines of where its people lived, worked and were educated.
Pay compensation to infected blood victims ‘right away’ before more people die, Hunt tells government
Senior Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has urged the government to pay interim compensation to all infected blood victims and bereaved partners “right away” before more people die.The former health secretary’s remarks came after Sir Brian Langstaff, the chair of the inquiry into the scandal, said a compensation payment of no less than £100,000 should be paid to all victims, “without delay”.The Infected Blood Inquiry started taking evidence in 2018 and was established to examine how patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving...
Comments / 0