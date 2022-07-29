ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS3 SummerFest: Hellerick’s Family Farm Features Adventure Park, Plenty Of Other Activities

By Chandler Lutz
 2 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It’s Friday and this week CBS3 SummerFest heads to Bucks County. We’re making a stop in Doylestown this final Friday in July.

Of course, there are lots of fun things to do around the Doylestown area. We took a little road trip to a local farm that has been in the family for more than two centuries.

If the cow spotted silo doesn’t give it away, you’ve arrived at Hellerick’s Family Farm.

“We’ve been farming the land for 238 consecutive years,” Paul Hellerick, the co-owner of the farm, said.

Passed down through generations, Hellerick co-owns the farm with his brother.

“We are blessed to have this family farm for seven generations,” he said. “It came to my family in the 1870’s.”

The agro-tourism farm features a little bit of everything, including a goat experience.

“We have a thing called the goat experience,” Hellerick said. “For about half an hour, you can just go in there, play with them, feed them, and love on them. Our goats are like dogs, so everybody loves the goats.”

“We’re a little outside the box sometimes, especially when we built our arrow adventure park,” he added.

The park features nine ziplines, 21 bridges and a really heart pounding free fall which is about 42 feet.

There’s also an obstacle course and new this year is the six-sided climbing wall!

“That resembles a silo, which is very farmy,” Hellerick said.

For more farm vibes, head to the adventure farm with over 40 different activities, and photo opportunities.

From the tractor pull, to the echo tubes, and making farm music with pots and pans. And just around the corner the farm is getting ready for their Sunflower Festival this August.

They’re still waiting on a little rain but we found one ready to go.

“The highlight of the summer of course is the Sunflower Festival,” Hellerick said. “We have up to five acres of sunflowers growing up in the upper part of our fields, so we love sunflowers here at Hellerick’s family farm.”

The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine. This year, Hellerick’s family farm is planning to donate a portion of the sunflower and ticket sales to an organization that will help send medical supplies to Ukraine.

Exact dates for the Sunflower Festival will be announced shortly, but they anticipate it will start around the first week in August.

