Free Wings and Other Deals for National Wing Day

By Dawn Allcot
 2 days ago
Did you know Americans eat more than 28 billion chicken wings per year ? More than half (54%) choose the traditional, bone-in variety. Only 46% like crispy breaded, boneless wings.

The 50 States of Wings survey, released by PantryandLarder.com in time for National Wing Day on Friday, July 29, 2022, revealed other insights about wing consumption, as well. For instance, 46% of Americans prefer drumettes, while only 25% prefer flats. And while 10% want their wings and flats together in a whole wing, 19% don’t care — they just want their wings!

“Chicken wings are affordable, convenient, and endlessly versatile. So it may come as no surprise that Americans eat over 28 billion of these delicious treats every year,” Pantry & Larder founder Veronica Fletcher shared in an email interview with GOBankingRates.com.

That works out to about 84 wings per person, according to Fletcher.

With food prices continuing to rise , you’ll want to find ways to save as you indulge in your fair share of wings. That’s where National Chicken Wing Day comes in.

“With the average price of chicken wings up 54% in the last year, finding a great deal is crucial now more than ever,” Fletcher said.

We’ve hunted down some of the tastiest National Wing Day deals, so you can meet your quota of 84 wings and maybe even have some cash left over for a tasty beverage.

7-Eleven

Remember pre-pandemic, pre-inflation, $1 wings? 7-Eleven does! The convenience store chain is offering 10 classic bone-in wings for $10. The offer is also good at Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide, according to a press release issued by 7-Eleven, Inc.

But don’t stress if you don’t get to 7-Eleven on Friday. You have until August 2, 2022, to grab 5 wings for $5.99 — as long as you are a member of the 7Rewards loyalty program.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Their name is literally synonymous with hot wings. And on July 27, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering six free boneless or traditional wings with your choice of sauce, free with any $10 or more purchase. Plus, Blazin’ Rewards members can have a chance to win free wings for a year just by checking in on the Buffalo Wild Wings app when you’re at the restaurant on Wing Day.

Don’t forget to take advantage of buy-one-get-one 50% off traditional wings every Tuesday at BWW and buy-one-get-one-free boneless wings on Thursday, too.

Wingstop

Use the code FREEWINGS online or in the store to snag five free wings in your favorite flavor at Wingstop when you spend $10. But Wingstop isn’t just celebrating Wing Day with deliciousness. The wing joint, in conjunction with its franchisees or brand partners, is also donating $1, up to $100,000 to Wingstop Charities for every free wing redemption.

“Wingstop is giving back to the communities we serve with each offer redemption triggering a donation to Wingstop Charities to support local youth in the pursuit of their passions,” Wingstop’s Chief Revenue and Technology Officer Stacy Peterson said in a press release.

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House, a casual dining restaurant with 97 locations across the U.S., has renamed National Wing Day to “Zing” Day, in honor of its chicken “zingers,” juicy boneless wings with your choice of 17 flavors of sauce. Members of the Raving Fans loyalty club can claim an order of Zingers for just $7.29 on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, according to the restaurant’s website.

Hooters

Enjoy 10 free boneless wings with your purchase of any 10 wings (boneless or bone-in) at Hooters. The offer is good for dine-in, take out, or delivery at participating locations, according to the website.

Leo♌???
2d ago

Here they go messing with peoples head saying it's free but nothing is free unless you make a purchase of $10 . Stop ✋️ is NOT FREE without a purchase don't forget that.

