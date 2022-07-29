ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A mild evening tonight, into the 80s and 90s this weekend.

By Stacey Donaldson
 2 days ago
DENVER —

A cold front remains stalled over Colorado with more storms for southern Colorado tonight. Our evening will be pretty quiet for the Front Range Friday night.

The weather will begin to warm up and dry out over the weekend as the front slides off to the east and hotter, drier air begins to move back into the central Rockies from the west.

There still will be some thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will be mainly dry with highs back around 90 degrees.

Next week looks to be hot and mostly dry with highs in the 90s.

