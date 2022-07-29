Euclid officer found guilty of assault and civil rights violation

www.cleveland19.com
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
Married couple charged with murdering man in Seven Hills appear in court
PARMA Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman charged with a murder Monday at a home in Seven Hills were arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The victim, Maurice...
Jury deliberating in trial for woman accused of killing Cleveland police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the Tamara McLoyd trial will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Wednesday. They deliberated about 90 minutes Tuesday before going home for the day. The trial for McLoyd began July 25 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell.
Cleveland police officers approve a new contract with the city
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Wednesday morning, Cleveland police officers approved a new contract with the city of Cleveland. As part of the new contract, patrol officers will be getting a pay raise. Retroactive from April 1, officers will receive a 2% wage increase, plus a 5% equity adjustment. In...
Cleveland man sentenced for death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Wednesday afternoon. In May, Ronald Hicks pleaded guilty to killing Ryan Mounts on June 11, 2021 at a...
Seven Hills police arrest 2 people for murder of 54-year-old man
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman are in custody after police said they shot and killed a 54-year-old man Monday at a home in Seven Hills. Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. Monday.
Chicago man steals Cleveland woman’s identity, resulting in her near arrest, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 18, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland police. It’s a day she will never forget. “I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said, I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.
Former Westlake financial adviser sentenced to 22 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Westlake financial adviser convicted of an elaborate Ponzi scheme was sentenced in federal court in Cleveland Tuesday. Five months ago, Raymond Erker was found guilty of stealing $9.3 million from 54 investors, most of them elderly. Erker was sentenced to a total of 22...
Akron ATM vandalism and theft suspects wanted, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed an ATM machine was broken into in the city, and the vandalism and theft suspects are on the loose. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Market Street on July 25, according to APD. Take a close look at the surveillance...
Portage County K-9 busts driver with psilocybin mushrooms, over 180 pills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights man is now facing felony drug charges following a recent traffic stop in Portage County. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is praising K-9 Cavo and his handler for a recent drug bust that occurred during a traffic stop on State Route 44 in Ravenna.
Police: Missing woman who used to live in Medina was last heard from in June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public for help in the search for a former Medina resident who was last heard from in early June. The date of last contact with Mellissa Dunaway was on June 1, according to the federal National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Officials...
Cleveland City Council addresses police staffing issue
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council met today to discuss updates on police staffing, with Public Safety Committee Chair Michael Polensek sounding the alarm. The budget is currently set for 1,640 officers, but is currently only hosting 1,358 sworn in officers. Being down 282 officers, Polensek said “this is...
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
1 dead after crash while evading Parma police, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man died after a crash Monday night while trying to evade Parma police officers, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department. A 52-year-old woman was also involved in the crash, but had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash happened at 8:40...
Northeast Ohio man pleads guilty for his role in US Capitol riots; faces up to 20 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man from Northeast Ohio pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his actions in breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 2021, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials. 55-year-old John Wright, from Canton, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, according to a...
Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
Man injured in overnight crash involving Cleveland police cruiser
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was damaged in a crash early Wednesday morning in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood. The two-car crash was first reported at around 2 a.m. near the Lorain Avenue and Fulton Road intersection. Cleveland EMS said one man inside a vehicle went...
Lorain K9 home after being stabbed while assisting with a search warrant
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain K9 was back at home Sunday evening after being stabbed multiple times Saturday. Lorain police said K9 Rye and other officers were inside a home in the 1200 block of W. 20th Street attempting to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old man Saturday.
Man with ‘realistic’ BB gun robs Sherwin-Williams store in Shaker Heights (911 audio)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police quickly apprehended a man accused in an armed robbery of a Sherwin-Williams location on Chagrin Boulevard. Police said 33-year-old David Dumas, of Cleveland, stole money and personal property during the armed robbery at the Sherwin-Williams store on Wednesday morning before 8 a.m. Dumas...
Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank. The man stole the bike, a Trek hybrid, in front of the Citizens Bank, located at 2078 W. 25th St. on July 21, according to a department Facebook post.
Cleveland police ask for help finding homicide witness
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hours after Cleveland police asked the public to help them identify a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month, officers said they received a positive identification. According to police, the man was in the area when Arthur McKeller, 16, was shot and killed...
