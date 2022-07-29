St. Croix Man Found Guilty in 2020 Sion Farm Shooting Death

stjohnsource.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
stjohnsource.com
Officer Investigating Crash Hit by Truck, Breaks Leg
Police are investigating a traffic accident on St. Croix that left one police officer with a broken leg after he was hit by a driver who appears to have lost control of his truck, according to officials. Traffic Investigation Bureau officers were dispatched around 11:19 p.m. on Saturday to look...
NECN
Conn. State Police Sergeant Arrested After Evading Crash
A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been arrested after investigators said she crashed into a vehicle in Brookfield last weekend and left the scene. Troopers said Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 North in Brookfield on Sunday, July 24, around 9:30 p.m. when she rear-ended another vehicle. The...
KKTV
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is searching for justice over a month after the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins was deemed a homicide by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. At about 2:50 p.m. on June 27, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement...
stjohnsource.com
Police Update on Three St. Croix Men Gunned Down Leaving Work
Three St. Croix men were shot to death as they left work Tuesday night, police said. Investigators pleaded with people in the area for information on Wednesday. Adili Dheileh, 28, Angel Diaz, 60, and Muhammad Asad, 41, were leaving the smoke shop across the street from the Gas City gas station in La Grande Princesse around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday when yet-unknown assailants struck, police said.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WKRC
Ky. teen saves herself, dog from flood by swimming to nearby rooftop
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - In Eastern Kentucky, a state of emergency has been declared in more than a dozen counties after devastating flooding. A teen in Whitesburg saved herself during Thursday’s flooding by swimming to a neighbor's roof with her dog. 17-year-old Chloe Adams took video as she...
wdrb.com
Former southern Indiana family wins appeal in lawsuit against state's child services
In a legal turn of events, a former Indiana family will be allowed to sue Indiana's Department of Child Services. It all stems from the Jerger family choosing to treat their young daughter Jaelah with CBD instead of pharmaceutical drugs for her seizures.
NBC Connecticut
Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead
Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said. The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man gets 12 years for social media scam
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for spending the money investors gave him for a new social media app on personal expenses, the secretary of state announced Friday. David M. Betner pleaded guilty to one count of corrupt business influence, six counts of...
wbiw.com
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer reviews new criminal laws that took effect in Indiana
INDIANA – During the 2022 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly took action on a wide variety of issues, passing several new criminal laws dealing with everything from charitable bail to permitless handgun carrying. Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares a look at new criminal laws that will affect...
WHAS 11
'Long days, but that's okay'; Indiana Task Force works tirelessly to rescue Kentucky flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. — This weekend, 32 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state. At last count on Sunday, at least 26 people have died. Many more are missing. Indiana Task Force One is one...
wrtv.com
AG Rokita files "consumer complaint" notice to Dr. Caitlin Bernard, attorney disputes claims
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, according to attorney Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, Dr. Caitlin Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R). Bernard is the Indianapolis-based OB-GYN who recently made headlines after reports that she provided an abortion to a...
Attorney questions validity of consumer complaints made against Indiana doctor
INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney representing the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio stated that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sent Dr. Caitlin Bernard six separate “consumer complaint” forms that were made by individuals who not only had “no interaction with Dr. Bernard” but were made by individuals who […]
An Indiana Doctor Speaks Out on Abortion, and Pays a Price
Three weeks before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, donned her white lab coat, put her infant daughter into a front-pack baby carrier and joined a few colleagues who marched to the state Capitol, hoping to deliver a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America
It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
WLKY.com
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees
Changes to the fall 2022 Individual Contract for Student Academic Appointees have prompted the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers to declare a statement of duress, which says they were forced to sign the contract under terms they disagreed with. The organization recommends members continue to sign the contract to avoid a lapse in pay, but have asked that they also sign the statement to send to administrators.
