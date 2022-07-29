St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to solidify their roster for a (deep) playoff run and with several ways to do that, perhaps a deal with San Fran could work. The Toronto Blue Jays have undoubtedly been pouring over data and scenarios to improve their championship pursuits this season. While most of their work is enough to send the casual fan into a confused, cross eyed state, it only makes sense that they operate this way since there are a number of different ways to accomplish their goals. One of the ways they could go is to call the San Francisco Giants, who are on the fringe of the playoff picture with expiring contracts.

