St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions

Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Update: How many migrants have been bused to Washington D.C. from the border by Texas Gov. Abbott since April?Pink PoliticTexas State
5 bold St. Louis Cardinals trade deadline predictions that don’t involve Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals could pull off some surprises before the trade deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are middling just above .500 as they currently are tied for the third and final NL Wild Card spot with a record of 53-47 through 100 games. With that, though, there are plenty of areas that they need to address, partially due to a slew of injuries.
Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed
Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto has been linked to a number of different teams in trade rumors. MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently revealed the alleged final suitors for the 23-year-old phenom. Nightengale listed the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers as the “final 4” teams with “aggressive offers entering […] The post Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Angels set high asking price for Shohei Ohtani trade, 3 potential landing spots
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is suddenly being floated in MLB trade rumors as his team plummets down the
Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
Juan Soto rumors: This trade package makes most sense for the Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Washington Nationals are seemingly the only three teams that are still in for the Juan Soto sweepstakes. One of the trade packages is better than the others. It seems increasingly likely that the Washington Nationals will trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s trade...
Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis looking for pitching depth
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to acquire big name talent at the deadline, but reports say they would also like to acquire pitching depth. The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to improve there roster by any means necessary for the stretch run, and that includes making a move to improve the depth of their pitching staff.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Make Four Roster Moves
Woods, 29, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2016. He was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason during his rookie season before later being signed to the Titans’ practice squad soon after. Woods was on and off of...
RUMOR: Braves zeroing in on ‘outfield help’ ahead of MLB trade deadline
After a so-so start to the season, the Atlanta Braves are back in business. The reigning World Series champions came back from a 23-27 start, and are now sitting pretty with a 60-41 record. Barring a major collapse, they are more than likely going to earn one of the Wild Card spots in the National League.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
Dodgers: Insider Lists Four Impact Bats LA Is Pursuing Before Trade Deadline
Nationals star Juan Soto is not the only bat that Dodgers have expressed an interest in.
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
RUMOR: Blue Jays eyeing Tigers reliever for bullpen help
The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline knowing that they desperately need help in their bullpen. If they can shore up their bullpen, or even their pitching staff as a whole, Toronto will have a really good shot to lock up a wild card spot in the American League.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays Should Consider Giant(s) Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays will look to solidify their roster for a (deep) playoff run and with several ways to do that, perhaps a deal with San Fran could work. The Toronto Blue Jays have undoubtedly been pouring over data and scenarios to improve their championship pursuits this season. While most of their work is enough to send the casual fan into a confused, cross eyed state, it only makes sense that they operate this way since there are a number of different ways to accomplish their goals. One of the ways they could go is to call the San Francisco Giants, who are on the fringe of the playoff picture with expiring contracts.
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Barrera will catch for right-hander Josiah Gray on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Keibert Ruiz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrera for 5.5 FanDuel...
Pac-12 Commish George Kliavkoff Confirms Alliance Is Over
The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC had a "gentlemen's agreement" that didn’t last long.
FOX Sports
Gorman, Nootbaar homer as Cards beat Nats 6-2; Soto 1 for 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 Friday night. Washington's Juan Soto went 1 for 4 in what could be his final homestand with Tuesday's trade deadline looming. The Nationals were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
Tracking the Latest College Football Conference Realignment Rumors
Your one-stop shop for the latest conference realignment news and rumors
