Are you ready to leave your to-do list behind, hop in the car and explore some the best places to see autumn leaves in the South, the Ozark Mountains. The Ozark region stretches through the southern portion of Missouri and into northern Arkansas and is one of the South’s most unforgettable fall destinations. With an abundance of hardwood forests filled with oaks, hickories, maples and more, the leaves change near the end of October and continues in the southern edges of the region until after Thanksgiving. Here are some must see destinations to discover trees drenched in shades of red, brunt orange, and yellow.

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO