freeweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Another popular sandwich chain location opening in Arkansas July 20thKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Related
kuaf.com
Disaster on Stage!
The last weekend of July is a big theater weekend with Annie in Fort Smith, and Disaster! in Rogers. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
KNWA Today: Tontitown Grape Festival
The Tontitown Grape Festival is returning for its 123rd year this Tuesday. From August 2-6, the festival will offer free nightly entertainment including grape stomping, arts and crafts and more.
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Adopt free pets, Fill the Bus this weekend
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Animal shelters are continuing to encourage pet adoptions as the summer nears its end, and Fayetteville Animal Services is looking to help out. They announced all dog adoption fees will be waived from Friday, July 29 through Saturday, August...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Branson, MO USA
We live in Kansas City, KS and were vacationing in Branson, Missouri. While outside the aquarium we were watching the amazing fountain show and my 8 year old daughter looked over and found this heart. It was really special to her. She has ADHD, DMDD, ODD and separation anxiety. She was having a rough time with everything going on around her. When she found the heart it made her calm. And excited. Thank you for doing this. We’ve never come across anything like this!
drifttravel.com
The Best Fall Foliage Drives in the Natural Wonders of the Ozarks
Are you ready to leave your to-do list behind, hop in the car and explore some the best places to see autumn leaves in the South, the Ozark Mountains. The Ozark region stretches through the southern portion of Missouri and into northern Arkansas and is one of the South’s most unforgettable fall destinations. With an abundance of hardwood forests filled with oaks, hickories, maples and more, the leaves change near the end of October and continues in the southern edges of the region until after Thanksgiving. Here are some must see destinations to discover trees drenched in shades of red, brunt orange, and yellow.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc16.com
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
Diamond Hogs add 2024 catcher Ward’s pledge
Valley View junior catcher Lawson Ward (6-1, 185) announced his commitment to the University of Arkansas baseball program on Saturday. Ward, one of the state’s best baseball 2024 prospects, did so just minutes after finishing up at the Prep Baseball Report’s Futures Game in Atlanta. He got the offer earlier this week after Razorback hitting […]
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
Arkansas 2023 baseball pledge Thomas shines during summer
With a big-time summer for the Arkansas Sticks, Camden Fairview star and Arkansas 2023 baseball pledge Martavius Thomas solidified himself again as one of the state’s best diamond prospects. Thomas (5-9, 155) and the Sticks finish up their summer slate last Thursday afternoon with a 6-5 loss in the BCS 17-and-under national championship in Fort […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Inside of a Missouri Cave You Maybe Haven’t Heard Of
Having lived in or near to Missouri a majority of my life, I've been in just about every cave in the state. However, even with my spelunking past, there's one that's just hit my radar that I had never heard of and I'm thinking it's possible you might not have heard of it either.
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
Flash flooding possible over weekend; NWA resident voices concern
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rain is in the forecast for much of Northwest Arkansas this weekend, and with that rain some flash flooding potential. Some residents in the Fayetteville area are tired of their neighborhoods flooding during heavy downpours. Gayle McKenzie lives on W. Valley Drive in Fayetteville. She said at least three of her […]
Bentonville seeking public comments about proposed construction
The City of Bentonville Engineering Department is conducting a Public Feedback Meeting on August 4 to discuss proposed drainage and street construction projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fayetteville celebrates opening of new fire station
The City of Fayetteville will be holding a grand-opening celebration Friday, Aug. 5 of a new fire station located on School Avenue.
New DHS location in Washington County
A new office will be at the southwest corner of the former Sears store at Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive Suite 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
Springfield Business Journal
CoxHealth VP in Branson dies
David Strong, vice president and chief financial officer at Cox Medical Center Branson, has died, the health care system announced. His obituary on the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory website does not list a cause of death. Strong, 60, died July 23. William Mahoney, president of Cox Medical Center Branson,...
Comments / 0