8 Days A Week: An Entertainment Calendar

freeweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Another popular sandwich chain location opening in Arkansas July 20thKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Related
kuaf.com
Disaster on Stage!
The last weekend of July is a big theater weekend with Annie in Fort Smith, and Disaster! in Rogers. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
drifttravel.com
The Best Fall Foliage Drives in the Natural Wonders of the Ozarks
Are you ready to leave your to-do list behind, hop in the car and explore some the best places to see autumn leaves in the South, the Ozark Mountains. The Ozark region stretches through the southern portion of Missouri and into northern Arkansas and is one of the South’s most unforgettable fall destinations. With an abundance of hardwood forests filled with oaks, hickories, maples and more, the leaves change near the end of October and continues in the southern edges of the region until after Thanksgiving. Here are some must see destinations to discover trees drenched in shades of red, brunt orange, and yellow.
nbc16.com
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Inside of a Missouri Cave You Maybe Haven’t Heard Of
Having lived in or near to Missouri a majority of my life, I've been in just about every cave in the state. However, even with my spelunking past, there's one that's just hit my radar that I had never heard of and I'm thinking it's possible you might not have heard of it either.
Springdale motel ordered to pay $25 million to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. The owners of the Economy Inn in Springdale have been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel.
Flash flooding possible over weekend; NWA resident voices concern
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rain is in the forecast for much of Northwest Arkansas this weekend, and with that rain some flash flooding potential. Some residents in the Fayetteville area are tired of their neighborhoods flooding during heavy downpours. Gayle McKenzie lives on W. Valley Drive in Fayetteville. She said at least three of her […]
KFVS12
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5newsonline.com
Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire
It started just before 2:30 this afternoon and firefighters spent hours battling the flames and putting out hot spots. Tonight, people inside the motel are grateful.
Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years for murder of toddler
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Joshua Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and third-degree battery related to the 2018 death of a 2-year-old girl in Benton County. The 29-year-old was arrested in August 2019 and charged with capital murder for killing Sephylia Fuls, a 23-month-old toddler, also known as...
fourstateshomepage.com
Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike. “State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash,” Addington said. Addington said the body was found on...
Comments / 0