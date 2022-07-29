ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Days A Week: An Entertainment Calendar

 4 days ago
kuaf.com

Disaster on Stage!

The last weekend of July is a big theater weekend with Annie in Fort Smith, and Disaster! in Rogers. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
talkbusiness.net

More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas

The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
drifttravel.com

The Best Fall Foliage Drives in the Natural Wonders of the Ozarks

Are you ready to leave your to-do list behind, hop in the car and explore some the best places to see autumn leaves in the South, the Ozark Mountains. The Ozark region stretches through the southern portion of Missouri and into northern Arkansas and is one of the South’s most unforgettable fall destinations. With an abundance of hardwood forests filled with oaks, hickories, maples and more, the leaves change near the end of October and continues in the southern edges of the region until after Thanksgiving. Here are some must see destinations to discover trees drenched in shades of red, brunt orange, and yellow.
Entertainment
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Flash flooding possible over weekend; NWA resident voices concern

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rain is in the forecast for much of Northwest Arkansas this weekend, and with that rain some flash flooding potential. Some residents in the Fayetteville area are tired of their neighborhoods flooding during heavy downpours. Gayle McKenzie lives on W. Valley Drive in Fayetteville. She said at least three of her […]
KOLR10 News

Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
5NEWS

Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years for murder of toddler

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Joshua Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and third-degree battery related to the 2018 death of a 2-year-old girl in Benton County. The 29-year-old was arrested in August 2019 and charged with capital murder for killing Sephylia Fuls, a 23-month-old toddler, also known as...
fourstateshomepage.com

Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike. “State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash,” Addington said. Addington said the body was found on...

