How to dress snappy, but stay cool in an Arkansas summer

A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
onlyinark.com
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Northeast Arkansas retiree wins $2 million Mega Millions consolation prize
Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million on Monday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. She purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland in Jonesboro. She was one of six people in the United States to win $2 million in Friday night's drawing. She becomes the 89th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it started in 2009.
cherokeephoenix.org
Arkansas Cherokee leads mission trip to Indian children’s home
MUSKOGEE – Under the direction of a Cherokee Nation citizen from Arkansas, a group of largely youth spent time in July assisting the Murrow Indian Children’s Home with outside chores and other projects. Randall Curtis, youth minister for the Arkansas Episcopal Church, had planned the cultural mission trip...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas woman plans vacation of a lifetime after she wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More rain likely Sunday
TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorm chances will slowly taper off overnight. Temperatures will cool off into the mid to lower 70s overnight. TOMORROW: More rain chances return on Sunday. There will be dry time, but showers and storms will linger on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will stay on the milder side with highs in the mid-80s.
talkbusiness.net
Missouri’s Club Car Wash reaches Arkansas after acquiring Speedy Splash Carwash
Missouri-based Club Car Wash announced Monday (Aug. 1) its entrance into the Arkansas market through the acquisition of Speedy Splash Carwash. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal includes 10 locations in Northwest Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. Club Car Wash’s express carwash portfolio now has 101 locations in Missouri,...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
Report: Arkansas named 5th-worst state for healthcare
With the average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best and Worst States for Health Care.
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
Arkansas's largest high school football game to return to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's largest high school football game will soon return to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Longtime rivals the Benton Panthers and the Bryant Hornets will be going head to head in the 2022 Salt Bowl that will be happening on August 27 at 7:00 p.m.
thv11.com
Arkansas woman has written hundreds of letters to strangers
Allison, who has cerebral palsy, is impacting many with her talents. She's written more than 1,000 letters to strangers and has 600 more she's about to send off.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy weekend ahead
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the mid to lower 70s overnight. Rain chances will slowly start to taper off into the overnight hours. TOMORROW: Rain chances will start to increase again tomorrow morning after sunrise. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the day on Saturday as temperatures stay in the mid-80s. A few stronger thunderstorms are possible, however widespread severe weather is not expected.
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
salineriverchronicle.com
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
Arkansas public schools keeping students fed while federal free meal program ends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the pandemic, all students in public schools ate for free— but the federal funding that made that possible is about to come to an end. There are still some ways that Arkansas families can keep hungry kids fed while going into the new school year.
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Flash flooding possible over weekend; NWA resident voices concern
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rain is in the forecast for much of Northwest Arkansas this weekend, and with that rain some flash flooding potential. Some residents in the Fayetteville area are tired of their neighborhoods flooding during heavy downpours. Gayle McKenzie lives on W. Valley Drive in Fayetteville. She said at least three of her […]
