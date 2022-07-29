No, you can't buy enough Mega Millions tickets to guarantee a win

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one was lucky enough to draw all of the six lucky numbers. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The largest ever jackpot in Mega Millions history hit $1.537 billion before the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. If someone were to win after Friday's drawing and chose the cash option, the person would go home with $602.5 million before taxes.Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said the lottery's website experience performance issues after 62 million people tried to visit it.

LOTTERY ・ 5 DAYS AGO