‘Fantastical And Magical’: ‘Encanto’ a big-screen sing-along for families

Bankroll Freddie is a rapper hailing from Helena, Arkansas. Known for his utilization of trap beats and lyrics that reflect his lifestyle, the 27-year-old has had his fair share of hit records. While being in the industry, Bankroll became very close with the late rapper, Young Dolph. The two collaborated on a few songs and held a tight bond until Dolph's death last November.

HELENA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO