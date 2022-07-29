HHS, DOL, and Treasury Issue Guidance Regarding Birth Control Coverage

insurancenewsnet.com
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
WashingtonExaminer
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
House votes to modernize notary process
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has a bit about the arcane tradition of notarizing documents and how the practicality of the notary and their metal squeeze stamper may belong to another era, even advocating anarchy in the face of the age-old process. “You ever want to just grab it out of his...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Washington Judge Rules Insurance Commissioner Kreidler Exceeded His Authority by Banning Credit-Based Insurance Scoring
Judge Indu Thomas ruled that Insurance Commissioner Kreidler exceeded his authority when he issued a permanent rule banning the use of credit-based insurance scores. granted the industry's Petition for a Declaratory Judgment and invalidated the rule. This is an important victory for consumers as Insurance Commissioner Kreidler's rule disrupted the insurance marketplace for consumers (especially for seniors) raising rates for more than a million.
Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise on drug prices
Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number of drugs, but even that is a threshold Democrats have never before been able to…
Mississippi should extend health coverage for new mothers
One of the most important issues I am pushing is for the State of Mississippi to extend health care insurance coverage for new mothers. This much needed coverage was first offered as part of the Affordable Care Act. Mississippi. is one of twelve states that has refused to accept expanded...
Legislation aims to bring transparency to health care
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 established protections for consumers related to surprise billing and transparency in health care. The Hospital Price Transparency Rule of 2021 required hospitals to provide clear, accessible pricing information online about the items and services they provide. The Transparency in Coverage Rule requires health insurers and group health plans, including self-funded clients, to provide cost-sharing data to consumers.
Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11386503): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Faga, Mark E. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
Statement of Consumer Watchdog on Violations of California Law by Mercury Insurance Uncovered by California Department of Insurance
Today's revelation by the California Department of Insurance. has engaged in massive violations of Proposition 103 and other. consumer protection laws is deeply disturbing. But for those who have followed the sorry history of Mercury's brazen misconduct, which dates back decades, it can come as no surprise. To take just...
Insure healthy lifestyle with quality healthy coverage
Daily Courier, The (Forest City, NC) Whether it is Medicare or Under 65 Health Insurance , we are here to talk about your options. MOST people qualify for FREE Preventive health care. Stay healthy and up to date on your “annual checkups” at no cost to you. Are...
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
This quarterly report on Form 10-Q includes certain disclosures which contain. "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws,. which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include. statements regarding expected share-based compensation expense, expected capital. expenditures and expected net claim payments and all other statements that do. not...
Washington voters weigh in on dozens of state primary races
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — HOLD HOLD HOLD. MOVING TUESDAY AUG. 2 AS ELECTION DAY LAYDOWN The top two candidates for a U.S. Senate seat, 10 congressional races and the secretary of state’s office will be decided by Washington voters in Tuesday’s primary. Voters will also weigh in on dozens of legislative contests and local elections. A key match in Tuesday’s election is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces several opponents who hope to regain the district for Republicans, who held it until Schrier was first elected two years ago. Of the 10 candidates challenging her, three Republicans have raised the most: Army veteran Jesse Jensen, who ran unsuccessfully against Schrier in 2020; King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat; and former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin.
'Spiraling downhill': Florida homeowners insurance crisis worsening; thousands at risk
A crumbling Florida homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize any time soon. Tens of thousands of homeowners statewide are at risk of losing their insurance policies, as dozens of regional carriers face potential rating downgrades that would deem these companies financially unstable and unable to adequately pay claims. That's...
World Insurance Associates Expands New Jersey Presence with the Acquisition of Coverage Specialists
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Coverage Specialists, Inc. (“CSI”) of. Pompton Plains, NJ. on. July 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Coverage. Specialists,...
Two U.S. cost indicators fuel inflation concern
Two key U.S. inflation indicators posted larger-than-expected increases on Friday, raising concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Separately, the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index, which forms the basis of the Federal Reserve's inflation target,…. This article is...
Patent Issued for Using historical data for subrogation on a distributed ledger (USPTO 11386498): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Call, Shawn M. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11386498 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The insurance claim process may involve a tremendous number of communications and interactions between parties involved in the process. Potential parties to the claim process may be insurance companies, repair shops, lawyers, arbitrators, government agencies, hospitals, drivers, and collection/collections agency. Sometimes the costs of repairs may be disputed and parties may pursue subrogation for particular charges. As an example, when an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. If an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
NAIC special committee focused on access to health networks by minorities
Inequities in health care can be viewed every day when looking at which populations have easy access to specific levels of care and which ones do not. A Special Committee on Race and Insurance workstream heard presentations on the problem this week during a 90-minute web call. The committee was established two years ago in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis.
MetroPlusHealth Expands Free Access to Dietitians to City Workers & Their Families Under Gold Plan
MetroPlusHealth's dietitian benefit package is among the most generous in the nation. New expansion of ongoing care will provide City workers with the support for healthy lifestyle changes. NEW YORK. ,. Aug. 2, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- With healthy food costs and diet-related illnesses on the rise in the City, MetroPlusHealth,
Gambia Roll-Outs First-Ever Digital Birth, Health Insurance Schemes
The Ministry of Health on Monday will begin issuance of the Gambia's first-ever digital birth and Health Insurance Certificates. The nationwide exercise is running simultaneously in all identified centres with applicants accessing both documents on the spot upon submission and endorsement of one's application. The move comes as countries around...
Insurance firm offers $0 co-pays for insulin UnitedHealthcare also plans to end out-of-pocket costs for some other drugs Nebraskans to benefit from $0 co-pays for insulin, emergency drugs
UnitedHealthcare says it will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for insulin and several drugs used in medical emergencies for some members as early as. In addition to short- and long-acting preferred insulins, four emergency medications - epinephrine, including EpiPens (for severe allergic reactions), albuterol inhalers (for acute asthma attacks), naloxone (for opioid overdoses) and Glucagon (for hypoglycemia) - will be offered at.
