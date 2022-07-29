‘What Follows Is True’: Sean Fitzgibbon debuts non-fiction graphic ‘novel’

freeweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Another popular sandwich chain location opening in Arkansas July 20thKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Related
kuaf.com
Disaster on Stage!
The last weekend of July is a big theater weekend with Annie in Fort Smith, and Disaster! in Rogers. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Eureka Springs
Eureka Springs is situated in the center of the Ozark Mountains, Arkansas. This quaint town is popularly known for its colorful art scene, exciting galleries, preserved historic buildings, famed eateries, and many other fun outdoor activities. According to eureka springs, this top northwestern location is situated entirely around a natural spring, providing plenty of appealing natural sceneries that can be easily seen wherever you are in the city. With so many amazing things to try out in Eureka Springs, it has grown to become one of the favorite tourist destinations. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the 20 best things to do in Eureka Springs.
KNWA Today: Tontitown Grape Festival
The Tontitown Grape Festival is returning for its 123rd year this Tuesday. From August 2-6, the festival will offer free nightly entertainment including grape stomping, arts and crafts and more.
nbc16.com
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Adopt free pets, Fill the Bus this weekend
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Animal shelters are continuing to encourage pet adoptions as the summer nears its end, and Fayetteville Animal Services is looking to help out. They announced all dog adoption fees will be waived from Friday, July 29 through Saturday, August...
RELATED PEOPLE
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
Springdale motel ordered to pay $25 million to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. The owners of the Economy Inn in Springdale have been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel.
See Inside of a Missouri Cave You Maybe Haven’t Heard Of
Having lived in or near to Missouri a majority of my life, I've been in just about every cave in the state. However, even with my spelunking past, there's one that's just hit my radar that I had never heard of and I'm thinking it's possible you might not have heard of it either.
talkbusiness.net
$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility
A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college’s vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content marketing, and education and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
Bentonville seeking public comments about proposed construction
The City of Bentonville Engineering Department is conducting a Public Feedback Meeting on August 4 to discuss proposed drainage and street construction projects.
New DHS location in Washington County
A new office will be at the southwest corner of the former Sears store at Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive Suite 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
5newsonline.com
Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam
BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Diamond Hogs add 2024 catcher Ward’s pledge
Valley View junior catcher Lawson Ward (6-1, 185) announced his commitment to the University of Arkansas baseball program on Saturday. Ward, one of the state’s best baseball 2024 prospects, did so just minutes after finishing up at the Prep Baseball Report’s Futures Game in Atlanta. He got the offer earlier this week after Razorback hitting […]
KFVS12
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
fox16.com
Arkansas Hoping for Recruiting Success at Allen
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted some Allen (Texas) football recruits at a recruiting event this past Saturday in Fayetteville. The Hogs hosted two 2024 recruits they had previously offered. Four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins, 6-2, 185, and tight end Davon Mitchell, 6-4, 230, both have several options when it comes to college. Arkansas also offered Class of 2025 defensive back Maliek Hawkins, 6-0, 160, a scholarship. He is the younger brother of Michael. On Sunday, the Hogs also jumped into the mix for Allen Class of 2024 edge Zina, Umeozulu, 6-4, 210.
Bentonville schools implement new app alerting parents of bus routes
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — One school district in Arkansas is trying to waste the mind of parents whose children ride the bus to and from school every day. It's called Transportant, a system that literally tracks your child when and where they get on and off the bus. The hope is students won't get lost riding the bus.
Comments / 0