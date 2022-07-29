Matt Smith praises Ncuti Gatwa’s ‘sensational’ ‘Doctor Who’ casting

wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’ star teases how closely the show follows the comics
Taking on Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is not your typical run-of-the-mill acting job, since most of the characters are a literal embodiment of primordial elements and concepts. Yet, according to Mason Alexander Park — who’ll be portraying one of the Endless — the new Netflix adaptation has managed to remain eerily faithful to the comics.
Heartstopper and Doctor Who star wants to become first trans Bond girl
Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney shot to stardom through her role in Netflix's LGBTQ+ teen drama, and immediately followed that up by being cast in Doctor Who as a new character called Rose, who is rumoured to be Donna Noble's daughter and confirmed as trans. Looking forward, the actress would love...
Neil Patrick Harris teases playing ‘Doctor Who’s greatest ever enemy
There are so many reasons to be excited for Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary celebrations next year. Not only is Ncuti Gatwa joining the Whoniverse as the latest incarnation of the Doctor, but David Tennant is returning to the series for its big birthday bash, alongside former companion Catherine Tate. We even know who’ll Tennant will be facing. How I Met Your Mother icon Neil Patrick Harris is set to play a powerful new foe for the Time Lord.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Two Actors He Has the Best On-Screen Chemistry With (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson has been in several blockbuster productions, worked on countless sets and co-starred with numerous fellow A-list actors, but now the Jumanji star is revealing who he has the best on-screen chemistry with. Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his forthcoming animated feature, DC...
Woody Harrelson Spotted Boating in Croatia with Wife amid Talks to Star in Jukebox Musical Sailing
Woody Harrelson is enjoying a day out on the water with his wife. The three-time Oscar nominee, 60, was spotted boating with his wife, Laura Louie, in Croatia on Saturday. The couple, who has been married since 2008, was captured with wide smiles as Harrelson waved to passengers on a nearby ship. The Hunger Games star also was also seen raising his fist into the air at another moment.
Brendan Fraser: First image of actor as obese character in Hollywood comeback The Whale released
In the film, the former 1990s heartthrob plays a man who “lives with obesity”. To inhabit the role, Fraser underwent a significant physical transformation. Darren Aronofsky, the filmmaker best known for Black Swan and The Wrestler, directs the film, which is an adaptation of Samuel D Hunter’s 2012 play The Whale.
Fans React to Brendan Fraser's Transformation Into a 600-Lb Man For New Movie
The Brendan Fraser Renaissance, which fans have dubbed the "brenaissance," is upon us!. After starring in The Mummy franchise and taking on other roles in films like George of the Jungle, Dudley Do-Right, Encino Man, and Airheads, the actor took a break from Hollywood. But now, he is making a...
Fast and Furious 10 set photos show Helen Mirren’s return
The upcoming instalment to the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to introduce a ton of new blood to the IP, with the likes of Jason Momoa and Brie Larson being a few of the fresh additions. However, some familiar faces are also set to return for the action movie, one of which being acclaimed actor Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw – better known as Queenie.
Margot Robbie is this year’s highest-paid actress
Margot Robbie is a big movie star, having performances in Oscar-nominated films and superhero stories. Now, following the reveal of her “Barbie” paycheck, she’s this year’s highest-paid actress. RELATED: ‘Barbie’ cast shares BTS photo as they wrap filming Ryan Gosling talks about...
Here’s Who the ‘Frontrunner’ Is to Play Amy Winehouse in ‘Back to Black’ Biopic
Earlier this month, Fifty Shades of Grey’s Sam Taylor-Johnson was enlisted to direct a new biopic about Amy Winehouse. Now it looks like the film has its eyes set on an actress to play the late singer. Variety reports via “multiple sources” that Marisa Abela, one of the stars...
Kevin Bacon Reveals Wife Kyra Sedgwick Injured Herself Doing 'Footloose' TikTok Challenge
Kyra Sedgwick had no problem closing cases on The Closer, but she ran into some trouble while performing a Footloose dance with her husband Kevin Bacon for a TikTok challenge. Sedgwick, 56, was injured after she and Bacon, 64, danced to the classic Footloose title song Footloose late last month. Bacon starred in the 1984 box office smash hit about a Chicago teenager who tries to bring dancing to a small town.
Tom Cruise 'granted extremely rare permission to film inside London's Westminster Abbey for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise is set to experience a new first as part of his glittering movie career - the actor has been given extremely rare permission to film inside Westminster Abbey in London for Mission: Impossible 8. The Hollywood heavyweight, 60, will be returning to the UK capital to film for...
Margot Robbie says she's 'eternally grateful' to Neighbours for helping her break into Hollywood - and admits she only realised how popular the show was until she moved to London
She's arguably one of the biggest stars to come out of Australian soap Neighbours. And Margot Robbie, who played Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011, is under no illusion that the beloved show was integral in helping her break into Hollywood. 'There are so many of us that owe them...
The Great series two review – Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult return in TV’s most riotously entertaining show
Every line of the script brims with wicked hedonism, as this gripping period drama gets into its groove – and war rages between Fanning’s Catherine and Hoult’s Peter
Sydney Sweeney said she doesn't make enough money to take a break from acting. An entertainment consultant said that's true for many actors in Hollywood.
"They don't pay actors like they used to," Sweeney said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Where is the ‘7th Heaven’ cast now?
For 11 seasons, television audiences were treated to a wholesome family experience in the family drama, 7th Heaven. The show centered around the Camdens, a large family led by Eric, a local Protestant reverend, and his wife Annie. Together, they raise several children and shelter many others as they live their lives as true pillars of their community.
'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80
July 25 (UPI) -- David Warner, a veteran British actor known for his roles in Titanic, The Omen and the Star Trek franchise, has died at the age of 80. Warner's family confirmed his death in a statement to the BBC, telling the publication that he had passed away Sunday in a nursing home following a battle with cancer.
Ana de Armas Confronts the Dark Side of Celebrity as Marilyn Monroe in New Trailer for ‘Blonde’
Ana de Armas offers up a taste of the darker side of Hollywood, its adoring and obsessive crowds and incessantly flashing photo bulbs as Marilyn Monroe in the second look at Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe pic Blonde. Netflix released a second trailer for the upcoming NC-17 feature film, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates on Thursday, giving viewers a closer look at how the Dominik-written and -directed film will explore the more unsavory parts of Monroe’s professional and private life. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix-Approved "Immersive" Squid Game Experience Coming to New York CityNetflix's 'The Witcher' Season...
Pedro Pascal says his stunt doubles have influenced his performance on ‘The Mandalorian’
You might think that the crew of The Mandalorian has it easy when it comes to Din Djarin’s stuntwork, since the protagonist spends almost the entirety of his screentime wearing the Beskar helmet, but it seems that the character’s physicality is a little more complicated than that. In...
‘House of the Dragon’ star understandably concerned after catching Matt Smith in the face with an axe
Calamity descended on to the set of House of the Dragon when a fight scene starring Matt Smith went terribly wrong. According to Variety, actor Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole) opened up about how he accidentally struck Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen) in the face with an axe while they were rehearsing combat choreography for the new series.
