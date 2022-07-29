Matt Smith praises Ncuti Gatwa’s ‘sensational’ ‘Doctor Who’ casting

There are so many reasons to be excited for Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary celebrations next year. Not only is Ncuti Gatwa joining the Whoniverse as the latest incarnation of the Doctor, but David Tennant is returning to the series for its big birthday bash, alongside former companion Catherine Tate. We even know who’ll Tennant will be facing. How I Met Your Mother icon Neil Patrick Harris is set to play a powerful new foe for the Time Lord.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO