Magic After Dark: Silver Dollar City open for Moonlight Madness

ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Branson, MO USA
We live in Kansas City, KS and were vacationing in Branson, Missouri. While outside the aquarium we were watching the amazing fountain show and my 8 year old daughter looked over and found this heart. It was really special to her. She has ADHD, DMDD, ODD and separation anxiety. She was having a rough time with everything going on around her. When she found the heart it made her calm. And excited. Thank you for doing this. We’ve never come across anything like this!
KYTV
The Place: Dessert for Dinner at Cellar + Plate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Take one bite of the Baked Brie en Croute at Cellar + Plate and you won’t be able to get enough! It’s so good you can eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Just ask the staff!. For more information or to view their...
otc.edu
Plaster Manufacturing Center Grand Opening is Aug. 15
WHAT: Grand opening event for the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. WHEN: Monday, August 15, 10 a.m. WHERE: Ozarks Technical Community College Springfield Campus at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway. WHO: OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Senator Lincoln Hough,...
tncontentexchange.com
A new restaurant brings Carribbean spice to Branson
The spice and taste of Jamaica have made their way to Branson. Back A Yaad restaurant opened their doors on Sunday, July 17 in downtown Branson, located at 125 US 65 business Branson, MO. Owner Dianne Pringle, who is originally from Llandilo, Westmoreland, Jamaica but now resides in Branson, said she brings passion and love to all the dishes served at Back A Yaad Grill.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
KYTV
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
sjvsun.com
Jack Hannah, Sons of San Joaquin co-founder, dead at 88
Jack Hannah, a co-founder of award-winning Western band The Sons of the San Joaquin, passed Sunday after a brief bout of an illness, his family announced. Hannah, a native of Marshfield, Mo, was born to Lon “Broad” Hannah and his wife, Melba, on Oct. 25, 1933, one of three sons.
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
ksmu.org
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Best Chance for Showers and Storms Tomorrow
Temperatures have been below average for the past two, and this is how we will close out the month of July. Once the clouds broke up this afternoon, temperatures topped out at 88 degrees here in Springfield. Scattered showers and storms Saturday. The front will be lifting north through tonight...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Wet, Soggy Saturday for some
Temperatures have been below average for the past two, and this is how we will close out the month of July. The front is lifting north, which will bring the best chance for showers and storms across the region. Showers and storms will continue to fire up as the front lifts north. This will make for a very wet morning along and south of I-44. Showers and storms will continue to push east throughout today before ending in the evening. Temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s with overnight rain showers. Saturday Springfield will only top out in the mid-70s, which is 15-20 degrees below average! A few more showers and storms will fire up overnight but won’t be as widespread as Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be between 1-3 inches, but some areas that have training storms could receive 4+ inches! The newest drought monitor does not look good, with most of the Ozarks are under an extreme drought, level 4 out of 5.
Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa
Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
See the Most Patriotic Silo in America and It’s in Missouri
If you value patriotism, you need to see what many believe is the most patriotic silo in America and you won't have to travel far because it's in Missouri. What is the most patriotic silo in America and where is it in Missouri?. It's the Freedom Silo and it's located...
koamnewsnow.com
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
sgfcitizen.org
Column: New roadmap to be unveiled in efforts to reduce poverty in Springfield
Guiding principles for equity and inclusion in Springfield are being applied to a soon-to-be-announced community action plan to reduce poverty. In April, Springfield’s City Council adopted guiding principles of equity and inclusion developed from the mayor’s initiative on equity and equality. Mayor Ken McClure established a workgroup a year ago to develop principles to improve equitable access to opportunities and to recognize the inherent dignity, value and worth of everyone. These are the five pillars of change adopted for Springfield:
933kwto.com
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
KFVS12
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
