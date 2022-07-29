Certain ‘Disaster’: APT musical parodies campy ’70s films

freeweekly.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Brad Pitt Goes Casual in Green Suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Brad Pitt is making an impression on the red carpet for another casual fashion moment. The Oscar-winning actor attended the premiere of his new action film, “Bullet Train,” Monday night in Los Angeles wearing a bright green, casual linen suit paired with a light blue shirt and yellow sneakers.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles PremiereInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos He attended the premiere with costars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry. This is the latest red carpet appearance Pitt has made for...
