Dana White knows all about the chaos that comes with arranging for free seats at an event. The UFC president has been on both sides of the equation and recently recounted a miserable experience he had trying to be in attendance for a Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania. (White did not clarify which WrestleMania he was talking about.) Former WWE boss Vince McMahon — who announced his retirement this past week amid allegations of sexual misconduct allegations — was cageside for UFC 276 in Las Vegas on July 2 and White says he treated McMahon with a lot more respect than he was given.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO