MMA Fighting

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
DALLAS, TX
MMA Fighting

‘Weak as hell’: Fighters debate stoppage of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis bout at UFC 277

Sergei Pavlovich picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, but the way his fight ended disappointed a lot of people watching. The official end to Pavlovich’s fight with Lewis came less than a minute into the opening round of their UFC 277 contest after Pavlovich scored with a flurry of punches that caused Lewis to drop face-down to the canvas. However, upon further replay, it was unclear how many of the punches landed cleanly and immediately after referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the bout, Lewis was up on his feet protesting the decision.
UFC
Popculture

MMA Star Paige VanZant's Steamy Summer Vacation Photos Light up Social Media

Paige VanZant is staying busy as she competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and All Elite Wrestling. And along with her fighting and wrestling career, the 28-year-old is enjoying her time with her husband Austin Vanderford, and she recently shared steamy vacation photos of the two. VanZant and Vanderford got married in 2018 after dating the previous year.
WWE
FanSided

UFC 277: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes live results [UPDATED]

UFC 277: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes live results. Seven-and-a-half months after one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will collide once again. This time, it’s the other as defending UFC women’s bantamweight champion. This time, it’s champion vs. champion. And this time, it’s the main event.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 277 -- Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2: Fight card, odds, results, start time, PPV price, complete guide

The Octagon has landed in the Lone Star State for its latest PPV. UFC is back in Texas with a massive event on deck as UFC 277 heads to the American Airlines Center in Dallas with a pair of title fights on tap. In the main event, women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena looks to prove any doubters remaining wrong when she rematches the woman she took the title from in Amanda Nunes. Plus, interim flyweight gold is up for grabs when former titleholder Brandon Moreno battles Kai Kara-France in a rematch of their epic 2019 battle.
DALLAS, TX
MMA Fighting

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights

Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) took on powerful up-and-comer Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) in a main card battle. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
DALLAS, TX
MMA Fighting

‘Still the GOAT’: Fighters react to Amanda Nunes avenging loss to Julianna Peña in epic UFC 277 rematch

Amanda Nunes is atop the MMA world once again. At UFC 277 on Saturday, “The Lioness” regained the UFC bantamweight title in an epic main event clash with rival Julianna Peña, avenging a shocking loss to Peña from this past December. Nunes put on an impressive performance to win a unanimous decision in a bout that displayed both Nunes’ incredible talents and Peña’s absurd toughness. Despite being knocked down multiple times, Peña battled Nunes tooth and claw for 25 minutes.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Results & Highlights

UFC 277 takes place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see the highly anticipated rematch between women’s bantamweight champ Julianna Peña and the widely acclaimed WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes. While in the co-main, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will do battle for the flyweight interim title.
DALLAS, TX
MMA Fighting

UFC 277 post-fight show: Reaction to Amanda Nunes’ dominance, Brandon Moreno’s nasty finish

Amanda Nunes and Brandon Moreno left the American Airlines Center in Dallas with UFC gold around their waists. Following Saturday’s UFC 277 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Nunes’ dominant performance against a very gritty and tough Julianna Peña to reclaim her double-champ status, Moreno’s incredible finish of Kai Kara-France in the highly entertaining co-main event to win the interim flyweight title, the post-fight face off between Moreno and current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, the stoppage in the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight fight, Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev picking up statement wins to kick off the main card, and much more.
DALLAS, TX
MMA Fighting

Dana White recalls Vince McMahon banishing him to cheap seats for WrestleMania, clarifies Josh Emmett ticket mix-up

Dana White knows all about the chaos that comes with arranging for free seats at an event. The UFC president has been on both sides of the equation and recently recounted a miserable experience he had trying to be in attendance for a Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania. (White did not clarify which WrestleMania he was talking about.) Former WWE boss Vince McMahon — who announced his retirement this past week amid allegations of sexual misconduct allegations — was cageside for UFC 276 in Las Vegas on July 2 and White says he treated McMahon with a lot more respect than he was given.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Curtis Blaydes says he is “down” to fight Jon Jones following recent comments: “Bro, you know I’m not tiny”

Curtis Blaydes has confirmed that he’d be interested in fighting Jon Jones following their recent back and forth. For many years now Curtis Blaydes has been hovering around the top five of the UFC’s heavyweight division, just waiting for his chance to really break into the title conversation. He’s suffered setbacks against big hitters like Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis but aside from that, he’s been fairly consistent – to the point where many are calling for him to get a big name in his next fight.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 277 results: Alexandre Pantoja calls for title shot after tearing through Alex Perez in just 91 seconds

Alexandre Pantoja wanted to make a statement with his performance at UFC 277 and he can now consider that mission accomplished. It took the Brazilian less than two minutes to tear through one-time title challenger Alex Perez as he opened the fight with a barrage of strikes and then finished the fight just moments later with a nasty neck crank/rear naked choke combination. The stoppage came at just 1:31 in the opening round as Pantoja secured his third win in a row overall in the flyweight division.
UFC
Decider.com

UFC 277 Live Stream: Card, Start Time, UFC 277 Streaming Information

Live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes collide in a UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship rematch at UFC 277! Are we in store for yet another upset? Julianna Pena (12-4) defeated Amanda Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 to capture the bantamweight championship. They say lightning rarely strikes twice, but Pena’s proved she has what it takes to thwart Nunes. The odds once again favor “The Lioness,” but anything can happen in the octagon. Also on the UFC 277 card, Brandon Moreno battles Kai Kara France, Derrick Lewis squares off against Sergei Pavlovich, and Alexandre Pantoja and...
DALLAS, TX
MMA Fighting

Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’

Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko. On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.
UFC

