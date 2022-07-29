‘Tomb Raider’ fans not best pleased by Alicia Vikander getting the boot as Lara Croft

wegotthiscovered.com
Related
theplaylist.net
Alicia Vikander On The Darker Side Of Fame: “At My Height Of Fame, I Was The Most Sad”
Over the past decade, Alicia Vikander has swiftly become one of moviemaking’s most sought-after actresses. And her resumé shows off her range: she’s just as comfortable in a blockbuster like “Tomb Raider” as she is in art films like “Ex Machina” or Oscar bait like 2015’s “The Danish Girl.” But Vikander’s talent as an actress couldn’t prepare her for the loneliness that came with her rapid rise to stardom.
digitalspy.com
Tomb Raider 2 with Alicia Vikander is no longer happening
The long-awaited Tomb Raider sequel, starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, is no longer going ahead. As far as reboots go, 2018's Tomb Raider performed well enough at the box office to warrant a second movie, earning $274 million worldwide. Lovecraft Country's Misha Green was later attached to direct the...
Hollywood is in a ‘feeding frenzy’ over Lara Croft, Alicia Vikander no longer attached
Lara Croft and Tomb Raider are in limbo after MGM lost the rights to the franchise and Alicia Vikander is no longer attached to the role.MGM reportedly missed the window to greenlight a Tomb Raider sequel, meaning the franchise is up for grabs.Citing insiders, The Wrap reports that the sequel is now a complete reboot, because the project that was initially going to be directed by Lovecraft County creator Misha Green, starring Vikander, is dead.Multiple Hollywood studios are now involved in a bidding war to win the rights to the beloved character with one source describing it as a...
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: It Was Val Kilmer’s Idea to Make Iceman Sick
Iceman's reunion is an emotional moment and his illness was an idea from Val Kilmer himself.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Ethan Hawke shares pride over Stranger Things daughter Maya
Ethan Hawke joined the MCU earlier this year when he made his debut as Arthur Harrow in Disney+ series Moon Knight, however, it’s not the only big TV show from this year he has a connection to. The actor’s daughter, Maya Hawke, has made a name for herself with...
Tom Cruise’s Worst Rated Movie of All Time Is Surprisingly Not ‘The Mummy’
While many people think of 2017's The Mummy as one of his poorest, Tom Cruise's worst-rated movie is surprisingly not the fantasy action-adventure film.
Popculture
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 23 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
Tom Cruise 'granted extremely rare permission to film inside London's Westminster Abbey for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise is set to experience a new first as part of his glittering movie career - the actor has been given extremely rare permission to film inside Westminster Abbey in London for Mission: Impossible 8. The Hollywood heavyweight, 60, will be returning to the UK capital to film for...
Tom Cruise Saved Mission: Impossible Millions Of Dollars By Doing One Simple Thing After Breaking His Ankle On Set, Simon Pegg Recalls
Tom Cruise has become famous not only for his movies but for the fact that Cruise performs all of his own stunts in those movies. He’s willing to put himself at significant risk in order to ensure the realism of the scene by doing everything practically whenever possible. There was one time, however, when the worst happened and Cruise injured himself on the set of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, though even then, Simon Pegg says Cruise was an absolute professional.
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wonderwall.com
Kate Moss opens up about bad experience shooting her iconic Calvin Klein ads with 'macho' Mark Wahlberg, plus more news
Kate Moss opens up about feeling objectified, 'vulnerable' on 1992 shoot. The Calvin Klein ad campaign that made Kate Moss a household name in the early '90s also left her feeling "completely" objectified, "vulnerable and scared," the supermodel said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 over the weekend. She also said she credits her campaign costar, Mark Wahlberg, with stirring up a lot of those ugly feelings. Asked about the now iconic 1992 photos, which show Kate wearing only jeans as she straddled "Marky Mark," as he was then known, Kate admitted she has "not very good memories" about working with the star. "He was very macho and it was all about him," she shared on "Desert Island Discs" (via The Independent). "He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model." Kate said she was suffering from "severe anxiety" before she even got to the first day on the job. "I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed," she said. The attitude of the designer and his team certainly didn't help. "They played on my vulnerability," Kate asserted, adding that "Calvin loved" her teenaged youth and innocence. In a 2012 Vanity Fair interview, Kate said the prospect of "straddling this buff guy" for the shoot made her feel like she wasn't herself. "I didn't like it. … I thought I was going to die," she said at the time. Asked about his interactions with Kate for the brand in 2020, Mark asked the Guardian, "I never really had a problem with Kate, did I?" Once he was filled in on her reaction to working with him, Mark acknowledged he "was probably a little rough around the edges" at the time. "But I've seen her and said hello," he added. "I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries."
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
ComicBook
UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie
UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
Popculture
Zooey Deschanel Hits Back at a Criticism She's Heard Way Too Many Times
Zooey Deschanel rejected the dated "manic pixie dream girl" label in a new interview, but she noted that there is still a tendency in major Hollywood movies to see female characters as one-dimensional. Deschanel played one of the most frequently cited examples of the manic pixie dream girl trope in (500) Days of Summer.
5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon
When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind. Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Utterly Transforms Into 600-Pound Man for New Movie 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser's comeback is underway. The beloved star of The Mummy and George of the Jungle stars in The Whale, the upcoming movie by Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky. A24 released the first photo from the film, showing Fraser as a 600-pound man hoping to reconnect with his teenage daughter. The Whale will premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in September.
thedigitalfix.com
Adam Sandler almost played Tom Cruise’s role in Collateral
Michael Mann’s stylish thriller movie Collateral is one of the best 2000s movies there is, with its action-packed, tense narrative, and exceptional performance from Tom Cruise. Collateral could have been very different though, if the role of Vincent had gone to Adam Sandler instead of Cruise, as was the original plan.
wegotthiscovered.com
Just when you thought it was safe, fans are bringing up ‘Morbius’ again
The box office poison known as Morbius is once again being trolled by “fans” online, with the movie that is a notoriously prolific source of memes entering the pop culture conversation once again, for no particular reason. The Jared Leto-starring comic book film based on the vampiric Spider-Man...
Comments / 0