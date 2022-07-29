ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Several Buildings In Cape Girardeau Are Under Scrutiny, Marked For Demolition After Inspection

By KRCU Public Radio
krcu.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.krcu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The event will feature speakers, presentations, films,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

American Queen riverboat visits Cape Girardeau

Recent car break-ins in Cape Girardeau have residents concerned. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department welcomed six new employees. MoDOT unveils potential changes to an I-55 interchange. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. MoDOT unveiled a new plan for the disputed I-55 interchange. Cape Girardeau Public Works shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Pacific, MO
KFVS12

Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
PADUCAH, KY
CJ Coombs

The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today

Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau

New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. A man from Charleston, Mo. has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in East Prairie. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Delta...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous

A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
CARBONDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Pacific#Condemnation#Urban Construction
KFVS12

Windows damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the intersection of William and Hanover Streets shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. The ShotSpotter system notified officers of shots fired. Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege said when officers arrived they found some windows had been...
lutheranmuseum.com

A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville

I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
PERRYVILLE, MO
krcu.org

Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel

A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
NEW MADRID, MO
KFVS12

Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide

A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. New Anna Elementary...
CHARLESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.

Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder charges. How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities. Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
focushillsboro.com

Manufacturing Company Expanding To Benton (Latest News)

Benton has been selected by AECI Schirm USA as the site for their next facility in which to grow their contract manufacturing services. August is the month that will mark the beginning of construction on the new facility. In addition to the development of a new formulation facility that is 70,000 square feet in size, the facility will involve the refurbishment of an existing biofuel factory.
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting

A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
CHARLESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Four arrested during drug trafficking bust

Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized following a two day drug investigation in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation begin after detectives received complaints of alleged drug trafficking taking place at an apartment on North 34th Street. During the investigation detectives...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy