Several Buildings In Cape Girardeau Are Under Scrutiny, Marked For Demolition After Inspection

Jackson's Wastewater Treatment Plant Due For Upgrade: Issue on Aug. 2nd Ballot
The city of Jackson may well get its sewer treatment equipment replaced. The 33-year-old infrastructure is claimed to need urgent replacement. If the equipment fails, it would cost Jackson more money to repair, than it would to replace the aging system and components. To pay for this replacement, the borrowed...
KFVS12
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The event will feature speakers, presentations, films,...
KFVS12
American Queen riverboat visits Cape Girardeau
Recent car break-ins in Cape Girardeau have residents concerned. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department welcomed six new employees. MoDOT unveils potential changes to an I-55 interchange. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. MoDOT unveiled a new plan for the disputed I-55 interchange. Cape Girardeau Public Works shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KFVS12
Folks pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man today who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KFVS12
Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau
New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. A man from Charleston, Mo. has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in East Prairie. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Delta...
KFVS12
Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
KFVS12
Windows damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the intersection of William and Hanover Streets shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. The ShotSpotter system notified officers of shots fired. Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege said when officers arrived they found some windows had been...
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
krcu.org
Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel
A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
KFVS12
Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. New Anna Elementary...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder charges. How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities. Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed...
Ex-southern Illinois treasurer sentenced in $150K fraud scheme
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man connected with a six-figure fraud scheme while he served as treasurer for a southern Illinois nonprofit.
focushillsboro.com
Manufacturing Company Expanding To Benton (Latest News)
Benton has been selected by AECI Schirm USA as the site for their next facility in which to grow their contract manufacturing services. August is the month that will mark the beginning of construction on the new facility. In addition to the development of a new formulation facility that is 70,000 square feet in size, the facility will involve the refurbishment of an existing biofuel factory.
KFVS12
Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
westkentuckystar.com
Four arrested during drug trafficking bust
Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized following a two day drug investigation in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation begin after detectives received complaints of alleged drug trafficking taking place at an apartment on North 34th Street. During the investigation detectives...
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
kbsi23.com
Update: Two women arrested following attempted robbery at Paducah business
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two women are now in custody following an attempted robbery at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. Paducah police say the pair were arrested less than 18 hours after they released information to the public. Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks were taken into custody by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man wanted in Graves County arrested in McCracken County, now faces drug trafficking charge
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man was arrested in McCracken County Friday on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after the sheriff's office says he abandoned a car in a ditch and ran away from a deputy. In a late-night news release, the sheriff's office says a deputy...
