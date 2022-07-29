ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Rebel thrill of Claire’s accessories lost now Liz Truss is wearing its wares

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGQb1_0gxOm1Fi00

Why do politicians have to ruin everything? I’m not even talking about the government as a whole, setting brother against brother, “red wall” against “blue wall”; this is specifically about Liz Truss and her Claire’s accessories earrings.

It was Nadine Dorries who drew attention to the £4.50 baubles, as she sought on Twitter to distinguish Truss from her overprivileged rival, Rishi Sunak. Liz is salt of the earth, was Dorries’ message. If Sunak spent as much in Claire’s as he does on his suits, he wouldn’t be able to carry the amount of jewellery he’d bought and would probably also own the shop.

It must strike a chill into your heart, seeing Dorries charge to your rescue, like the arrival of a fire engine that is itself on fire. Her words did not have the desired effect. Nobody liked Truss more after this detail, and everyone bemoaning the lack of civility in the contest used this as its emblem.

Spare a thought, though, not for those of us enduring the leadership race – we are at least adults, and should each take some complex responsibility for the wreckage – but for the UK’s 10- to 14-year-old girls. They don’t go to Claire’s to look “salt of the earth” or thrifty or down with the kids. They go because it’s basically Aladdin’s cave if your pocket money is measured out in coffee spoons. Just when you think you’ve blown the lot, there’s a three-for-two or a Bogof. They spend ages there, trapped in exquisite indecision: the foxes sitting on tiny toadstools, or the earrings in the shape of the pina colada that they are not yet old enough to drink but are damn well old enough to memorialise?

After maybe an hour of rudimentary maths, it turns out they can afford both and still have change for a lipgloss the colour of rigor mortis. It’s just not the same if Truss is also wearing them; now they’re a statement that you don’t want to make. Never mind her politics, the statement is: “Also worn by adults.”

Boris Johnson could never ruin anything, because whatever he wore he always looked as if he’d rolled in a pile of jumble and stood up. David Cameron ruined sheds, of course, but it’s such an outlay, a posh shed, that the existing shed owners just had to pretend this hadn’t happened.

Theresa May definitely took the shine off discreetly expensive elegance, with her leather trousers, Vivienne Westwood suits and, my personal favourite, the boat-necked jacket that made her look like an astronaut who’d just taken her helmet off. She once in 2010 wore it every day for a fortnight, by the end of which the whole “statement”, “difficult piece” genre was ruined if you were anywhere near 50, unless you were happy for people to think you were paying homage to the then home secretary.

The original fashion saboteur was Tony Blair, who stepped out at a Commonwealth summit in 2002 wearing Paul Smith cufflinks. It tainted the brand ever after – yes, even the wallets – with the unfortunate vibe of a man who wanted to look broadly serious on the world stage while at the same time a tiny bit metrosexual because he’d read it in GQ. For those of us who only used to buy the brand as a gift, this development saved us a bob or two, but a generation of men lost their splash of colour, just as a generation of girls has now lost the rebel thrill of wearing a unicorn in one ear and an avocado in the other.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why is everyone dressing like a whimsical prairie milkmaid?

With details like puff sleeves or a rustic print, the whimsy dress may be fun and folkloric – but it can also mean business. isten, can we have a quick chat? Nothing to worry about. But we need to talk about your summer dress. You know the one. The long, loose one perhaps with smocking or shirring on the bodice. Oh, and the puffy sleeves – it’s definitely got puffy sleeves. Your upper arms and thighs are covered – that was partly why you bought it – but there might be a bare shoulder or a milkmaid-ish square neckline that shows a bit of décolletage. Was there a cut-out bit at the back? A bit of bare skin, but classy, you know. I think it’s gingham. But it could be floral or bright pink, or white linen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Boris and Carrie Johnson host wedding party on Tory donor’s estate

Guests are arriving for Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor. The outgoing prime minister and his wife are hosting family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials with a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Britain’s Tory Party Is Getting a Makeover, Thanks to a 3,500-Pound Suit

LONDON — Until a few weeks ago, few had heard of the London bespoke tailor and shirtmaker Henry Herbert. The company that once used to sit on Savile Row doesn’t have a well-known name like fellow tailors Huntsman, Anderson & Sheppard or Kilgour, and has recently relocated to a more discreet space opposite a Korean restaurant and a British pub, not far from The British Museum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Theresa May
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
Person
Tony Blair
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
The Guardian

My life outside the gender binary: ‘People want to know, often within the first handshake, whether you were always like this’

I sit in the GP’s office. He asks: “So, when did you know?” I say: “Always.” Because I’ve heard that simplicity gets results. It is one phrase that has spanned my lifetime. No matter what setting, country or occasion, it remains undefeatable. Like a cockroach that refuses to disappear, it doesn’t care which part of my life I am in; it will always emerge: “So, when did you know?”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wares#The Rebel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Guardian

My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud

This story ends at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. I’m standing alongside the rest of the sold-out arena, punching the dry ice, roaring along to Lights during Interpol’s sold-out show, as my youngest brother, Daniel, strides across the stage slashing at his guitar, singer Paul Banks leading the throng. “That’s why I hold you,” we all sing, “that is why I hold you dear.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

Tennis star Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick

Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has married her longtime partner Garry Kissick. The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month. Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No 1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour. Her three grand slam victories included the...
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

382K+
Followers
89K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy