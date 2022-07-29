ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK entrepreneurs: how has it been to build and grow your startup business?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmBIR_0gxOlziu00
Successive UK governments have sought to boost the number of startups in Britain to rival the growth of business giants in the US, but many British startups don't manage to secure the funding they require to grow.

As inflation keeps soaring and possible further interest rate increases later this year are expected to weaken an already slowing UK economy, we’re keen to hear from UK startup founders about how they are finding it to build a business in the current climate.

As Labour has launched a review of business startup funding, we are interested to hear from startup founders how easy or hard it has been in recent years to secure equity capital in the UK, and whether they have been able to successfully scale up their businesses.

We’d also like to hear what UK entrepreneurs think could be done to help the British startup scene flourish.

Share your experiences

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Inc.com

What I Learned Growing a Startup to a $500 Million Tech Company

Growing a company is challenging, intense, and exhilarating. It's the hardest thing you'll ever do. It will stretch you past your limits in every way possible. You will have to dig deeper than you thought you could. There are ups and downs, roadblocks and dead ends, frustrations, and successes, all in one roller coaster of a journey that continues to change and evolve daily.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Uk Economy#Startup Funding#Entrepreneurs#Personal Data#Labour#British
TechCrunch

Swvl’s $100M acquisition of Smart Bus startup Zeelo is off, amid tech stocks slump

Swvl, an Egyptian-born startup that provides shared transportation services for intercity and intracity trips, had previously gone public (NASDAQ: SWVL) via a SPAC, and had agreed to acquire Zeelo, adding to its recent acquisitions of Viapool and Shotl, as well as the announced acquisitions of Volt Lines and door2door. When...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
The Guardian

My life outside the gender binary: ‘People want to know, often within the first handshake, whether you were always like this’

I sit in the GP’s office. He asks: “So, when did you know?” I say: “Always.” Because I’ve heard that simplicity gets results. It is one phrase that has spanned my lifetime. No matter what setting, country or occasion, it remains undefeatable. Like a cockroach that refuses to disappear, it doesn’t care which part of my life I am in; it will always emerge: “So, when did you know?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Guardian

Why is everyone dressing like a whimsical prairie milkmaid?

With details like puff sleeves or a rustic print, the whimsy dress may be fun and folkloric – but it can also mean business. isten, can we have a quick chat? Nothing to worry about. But we need to talk about your summer dress. You know the one. The long, loose one perhaps with smocking or shirring on the bodice. Oh, and the puffy sleeves – it’s definitely got puffy sleeves. Your upper arms and thighs are covered – that was partly why you bought it – but there might be a bare shoulder or a milkmaid-ish square neckline that shows a bit of décolletage. Was there a cut-out bit at the back? A bit of bare skin, but classy, you know. I think it’s gingham. But it could be floral or bright pink, or white linen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

Tennis star Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick

Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has married her longtime partner Garry Kissick. The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month. Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No 1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour. Her three grand slam victories included the...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Alarm grows as Orban prepares to take ‘pure Nazi’ rhetoric to US

A longstanding adviser to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán who resigned last week has warned him that his far-right rhetoric could have tragic consequences. The Hungarian leader sparked a backlash at home and abroad with a recent speech in which he spoke out against “race mixing”. Soon after, Zsuzsa Hegedüs, a sociologist who has known Orbán for 20 years, handed in her resignation, criticising the prime minister for what she called a “pure Nazi” speech.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

382K+
Followers
89K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy