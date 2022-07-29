UK entrepreneurs: how has it been to build and grow your startup business?

Successive UK governments have sought to boost the number of startups in Britain to rival the growth of business giants in the US, but many British startups don't manage to secure the funding they require to grow.

As inflation keeps soaring and possible further interest rate increases later this year are expected to weaken an already slowing UK economy, we’re keen to hear from UK startup founders about how they are finding it to build a business in the current climate.

As Labour has launched a review of business startup funding, we are interested to hear from startup founders how easy or hard it has been in recent years to secure equity capital in the UK, and whether they have been able to successfully scale up their businesses.

We’d also like to hear what UK entrepreneurs think could be done to help the British startup scene flourish.

