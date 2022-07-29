ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

By EllwoodCity.org Staff
ellwoodcity.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ellwoodcity.org

butlerradio.com

Investigation Continues Into Well Pad Theft

Authorities are continuing to investigate a theft that recently occurred at a well pad in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, troopers were called to a well pad on Baird Road in Mahoning Township early Saturday morning for a theft of batteries from the site. It was not immediately known how the suspect or suspects gained access to the site or the batteries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lawrence County, PA
City
New Castle, PA
New Castle, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Bond $1 million for suspect in Youngstown murder

A suspect remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond for a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court Monday for a single count of murder. Another court hearing is set for Monday. Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead

An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
ARNOLD, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown residents calling for peace after another shooting

Another shooting in Youngstown over the weekend has people who live in the city fed up with all the violence and they're calling for peace in their neighborhoods. On the night of July 29, a rain of gunfire could be heard on South Portland Avenue, with video surveillance from residents on the street showing two figures firing aimlessly into the neighborhood.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect jailed after homicide on Youngstown's south side

A suspect is in custody after a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge shortly after the incident. Youngstown Police were dispatched to a home on East Florida Avenue around noon in reference...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
CANTON, OH

