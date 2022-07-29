POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

ellwoodcity.org
WFMJ.com
Police catch couple accused of stealing $888 worth of goods from Boardman GFS
Two people from Mercer County were arrested in Boardman after being accused of driving away with $888 worth of groceries from the GFS without paying. The manager of the Gordon Food Services store on South Avenue told police that the man filled a shopping cart with items, including a beef ribeye slab priced at $200.
Multiple arrest warrants out for local man accused of shoplifting spree
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple warrants are out for the arrest of a local man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores around the area. Police say they’re looking for John Gehlert. He has a new warrant from the University of Pittsburgh Police for theft in addition to felony warrants in Bellevue and Frazer Township.
butlerradio.com
Investigation Continues Into Well Pad Theft
Authorities are continuing to investigate a theft that recently occurred at a well pad in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, troopers were called to a well pad on Baird Road in Mahoning Township early Saturday morning for a theft of batteries from the site. It was not immediately known how the suspect or suspects gained access to the site or the batteries.
Theft charge elevated after gun found in Boardman
A man is facing robbery charges, and the woman with him was charged, too, following a shoplifting incident in Boardman.
Police identify catalytic converter theft suspect in Greenville
Greenville Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft from a car dealership, and a suspect is now in custody.
Man charged with shooting at brother in Youngstown
A Clarencedale Avenue man was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges he shot at his brother.
Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after infant revived by Narcan in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman after her 10-month-old grandchild had to be revived with Narcan in McKees Rocks. Robbie Boyer, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WFMJ.com
Bond $1 million for suspect in Youngstown murder
A suspect remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond for a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court Monday for a single count of murder. Another court hearing is set for Monday. Youngstown...
Police investigating accident in East Liverpool
The accident is just outside East Liverpool city limits.
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
WFMJ.com
2 arrested after allegedly 'skip scanning' nearly $500 in merchandise from Boardman Walmart
Two Youngstown women were arrested after allegedly "skip scanning" nearly $500 in merchandise at the Boardman Walmart. Boardman Police were dispatched to the Walmart shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night, where they say 29-year-old Ationna Crues and 28-year-old Tajah Strickland were stopped by a store employee. The employee told police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg-area dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown residents calling for peace after another shooting
Another shooting in Youngstown over the weekend has people who live in the city fed up with all the violence and they're calling for peace in their neighborhoods. On the night of July 29, a rain of gunfire could be heard on South Portland Avenue, with video surveillance from residents on the street showing two figures firing aimlessly into the neighborhood.
Local teacher facing charges after 18 kids found drinking alcohol at her home
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Burrell School District teacher is facing charges after police found 18 kids drinking alcohol at her home in late July. The school district told our partners at the Trib that Heather McKallip is employed as health and physical education teacher at the high school.
WFMJ.com
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
WFMJ.com
Suspect jailed after homicide on Youngstown's south side
A suspect is in custody after a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge shortly after the incident. Youngstown Police were dispatched to a home on East Florida Avenue around noon in reference...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Accident in Independence Twp., Beaver County
(Independence Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Cowpath Road in Independence Township, Beaver County at 12:25 AM on July 10, 2022. Troopers reported upon arriving on the scene and investigating it was...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
whbc.com
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
