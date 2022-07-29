Operation Slick Streets In Effect In Tulsa

www.news9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tulsa police arrest two for eluding and reckless activities
The two riders arrested were wearing GoPro cameras on their helmets providing video evidence.
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
2 Arrested Following Overnight Pursuit, Hit-And-Run In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said they have arrested two people in connection to a pursuit that happened overnight in Tulsa. Officers said they saw a group of 30 to 40 motorcyclists riding in a street takeover event. Police said they were blocking traffic, popping wheelies and performing other antics as they were...
Tulsa police officer finds goat wandering the street
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer responded to a unusual call Saturday morning. Some called after they saw a goat wandering the street, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post. The officer was able to keep the goat company until animal control came by to pick it up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver leads Mannford police on high speed chase
TULSA, Okla. — A man lead police on a high speed chase that started in Mannford Saturday afternoon. Sand Springs police say after reaching a dead end, the suspect ran into a heavily wooded area in Prattville. Police searched the area using a K-9 but they were unable to...
One dead, another wounded after shootout on BA Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting on the BA Expressway early Sunday, Tulsa police said. Around 1 a.m. Tulsa police responded to a rolling gun fight between two cars on the BA Expressway near Memorial. The 17-year-old driver of...
LGBTQ-friendly Yellow Brick Road Pub lost in fire
Yellow Brick Road Pub, an LGBTQ-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, is considered a "total loss" after a fire Friday morning.
Midtown Tulsa restaurant suffers heavy damage, is total loss
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa pub says their building is a total loss after what appears to be a fire heavily damaged the building. Tulsa firefighters were seen at YBR Pub, on East 15th Street near South Lewis Avenue, Friday morning. Although no major exterior damage was visible, the pub posted pictures on social media showing the heavily damaged interior of the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One deceased, one hospitalized after drive-by shooting on BA Expressway
Authorities shut down the BA Expressway from Sheridan to Memorial to recover dozens of shell casings from different caliber weapons.
majorleaguefishing.com
Oklahoma’s Cortiana Overtakes Lead on Day 2 of Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 on Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The top of the leaderboard was stacked with 20-pound bags once again Saturday after Day 2 of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 at Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X in Plattsburgh, New York, where 154 professional anglers are competing for a top prize of up to $135,000.
41st Plaza splashpad at River Parks temporarily closed
TULSA, Okla. — The 41st Plaza splashpad, located at 41st and Riverside is temporarily closed, River Parks Authority said in a Facebook post. The River Parks Authority said there’s a leak somewhere and it’ll take some time to track it down and get it fixed. There’s current...
KTUL
Early morning semitrailer crash closes IDL ramp
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police and fire crews responded to an early morning semitrailer crash on the southbound Highway 75 ramp from I-244 early Friday morning. Emergency responders are on scene working to clean up the scene. The ramp will remain closed until crews can remove the semitrailer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Honky-tonk festival hosted at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Craft Brewers Association and Made in Oklahoma Coalition hosted the inaugural Tulsa Tonk Festival, offering Oklahoma-made beer, food, shops and honky-tonk. The event took place at Guthrie Green from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with music kicking off at 4 p.m.. Local musicians at the...
KTUL
U.S. News & World Report names Saint Francis best hospital in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa was named #1 in Oklahoma in the 2022-23 Best Hospital Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. This year is the sixth year Saint Francis Hospital has been recognized by the report. In addition to the Best Hospital ranking, the...
Rescued beagles wait for new Oklahoma homes
4,000 beagles were rescued from a research facility in Virginia earlier this month and are now in the process of finding new homes.
More than 200 beagles rescued from testing facility to get a second chance in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — More than 200 beagles are at the Humane Society of Tulsa being cared for until they are processed and then adopted. They are among the 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a Virginia testing facility. They were taken to Tulsa in a big rig because the Humane...
South Tulsa restaurant raises money for high school senior with cancer
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa restaurant took time away from serving customers, to serve one of their own. After Broken Arrow High School Senior Brayden Meeks started feeling ill earlier this summer, his mother insisted blood work be done. It was then he discovered he had acute myeloid leukemia.
Illegal burning likely cause of grass fire in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Illegal burning was the likely cause of a grass fire the charred acres between Muskogee and Okay this week. Crews fought the flames for more than six hours. Muskogee fire says it likely started because of illegal burning and says it’s important to not do any...
Two arrested in uncovered fraud ring in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A stolen U-Haul led police to uncover what they’re calling a fraud ring in east Tulsa, involving stolen checks, fake IDs and counterfeit money. Tulsa police arrested Nicole Williams and James Richardson for several charges related to fraudulent activity. Police said Tuesday around 6 p.m....
Local mother looking for DDS certified contractor in eastern Oklahoma
Local mother looking for certified Developmental Disabilities Services contractor, to make modifications to her home
Comments / 0