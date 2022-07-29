ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Operation Slick Streets In Effect In Tulsa

By News On 6
news9.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down

TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Driver leads Mannford police on high speed chase

TULSA, Okla. — A man lead police on a high speed chase that started in Mannford Saturday afternoon. Sand Springs police say after reaching a dead end, the suspect ran into a heavily wooded area in Prattville. Police searched the area using a K-9 but they were unable to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One dead, another wounded after shootout on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — A person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting on the BA Expressway early Sunday, Tulsa police said. Around 1 a.m. Tulsa police responded to a rolling gun fight between two cars on the BA Expressway near Memorial. The 17-year-old driver of...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Midtown Tulsa restaurant suffers heavy damage, is total loss

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa pub says their building is a total loss after what appears to be a fire heavily damaged the building. Tulsa firefighters were seen at YBR Pub, on East 15th Street near South Lewis Avenue, Friday morning. Although no major exterior damage was visible, the pub posted pictures on social media showing the heavily damaged interior of the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
majorleaguefishing.com

Oklahoma’s Cortiana Overtakes Lead on Day 2 of Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 on Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The top of the leaderboard was stacked with 20-pound bags once again Saturday after Day 2 of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 at Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X in Plattsburgh, New York, where 154 professional anglers are competing for a top prize of up to $135,000.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
KTUL

Early morning semitrailer crash closes IDL ramp

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police and fire crews responded to an early morning semitrailer crash on the southbound Highway 75 ramp from I-244 early Friday morning. Emergency responders are on scene working to clean up the scene. The ramp will remain closed until crews can remove the semitrailer...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Illegal burning likely cause of grass fire in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Illegal burning was the likely cause of a grass fire the charred acres between Muskogee and Okay this week. Crews fought the flames for more than six hours. Muskogee fire says it likely started because of illegal burning and says it’s important to not do any...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in uncovered fraud ring in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A stolen U-Haul led police to uncover what they’re calling a fraud ring in east Tulsa, involving stolen checks, fake IDs and counterfeit money. Tulsa police arrested Nicole Williams and James Richardson for several charges related to fraudulent activity. Police said Tuesday around 6 p.m....
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy