Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Seth E. Henry of Stuttgart

Seth E. Henry, 103, of Stuttgart passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Alcoa Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Benton. Mr. Henry was born March 13, 1919, to Glover Cleveland Henry and Missouri Alice Brown Henry in Mt. Vernon, Ark. He was valedictorian of the class of 1937 at Mt. Vernon High School and a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with an agriculture degree. He retired in 1991 from the University of Arkansas Rice Research Center as a rice research assistant.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Grand Prairie Quilt Society holds July meeting

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met on Wednesday, July 13 in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church in Stuttgart with eight members present. The meeting was opened with the thought for the day, “Quilters are not greedy, they are just materialistic.”. Following the June minutes and treasurer’s report,...
fox16.com

New-look North Little Rock reloads as practice begins

North Little Rock head football coach Randy Sandefur is missing over half his starters and a trio of coaches from last season’s 10-3 squad. But as his team officially begins fall practice on Monday, Sandefur is not looking for any sympathy, just relishing the next challenge. “Any school that...
THV11

New street department app in the works in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new way of reporting issues happening in Pine Bluff will be coming soon, thanks to the city's street department. The street department has proposed a program that will make sending and responding to work orders easier for both residents and workers. The program is...
ualrpublicradio.org

Steve Landers files to run for mayor of Little Rock

Retired Arkansas car dealership owner Steve Landers formally entered the race for mayor of Little Rock on Friday by filing paperwork to run for office. He becomes the most formidable challenger to incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. who is vying for a second term. Landers was greeting by a crowd...
KATV

'Life in Prison' Kayvon Ward to begin serving his sentence at ADC Friday

LITTLE ROCK- KATV — As Friday mornings sentencing proceedings began for Kayvon Ward, family, and friends of Ward and the fallen Corporal Officer Brent Scrimshire gathered in the courtroom to hear what fate he would face. After four days of trial and three hours of deliberation, Ward was found guilty on all charges Thursday evening.
NewsBreak
Obituaries
THV11

Little Rock police search for runaway teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Dominik Curenton was last seen leaving Children's Hospital in Little Rock with an unknown black female on July 27, 2022. Mr. Curenton was last seen wearing...
KATV

Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
