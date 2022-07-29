www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Seth E. Henry of Stuttgart
Seth E. Henry, 103, of Stuttgart passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Alcoa Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Benton. Mr. Henry was born March 13, 1919, to Glover Cleveland Henry and Missouri Alice Brown Henry in Mt. Vernon, Ark. He was valedictorian of the class of 1937 at Mt. Vernon High School and a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with an agriculture degree. He retired in 1991 from the University of Arkansas Rice Research Center as a rice research assistant.
localmemphis.com
Midsouth Summit Black Expo returns to Little Rock after hiatus
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, organizers of the Midsouth Summit Black Expo are happy to be back. On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in North Little Rock for the event, all with a passion for networking and learning. B.K. Simmons, Director...
KATV
Little Rock to name Jack Stephens Center court in honor of Joe Foley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The court at the Jack Stephens Center will be named in honor of current Little Rock women’s basketball coach Joe Foley, the Trojans athletics department announced Saturday afternoon. Now entering his 20th season as head coach at Little Rock and 36th season as...
KATV
Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — This week the Sheridan School District recognized the achievements of one student who was unable to attend graduation due to a car wreck that left her in the hospital for days. The district leaders and the community came together on Thursday to watch Mackenzie Morrison...
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie Quilt Society holds July meeting
The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met on Wednesday, July 13 in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church in Stuttgart with eight members present. The meeting was opened with the thought for the day, “Quilters are not greedy, they are just materialistic.”. Following the June minutes and treasurer’s report,...
fox16.com
New-look North Little Rock reloads as practice begins
North Little Rock head football coach Randy Sandefur is missing over half his starters and a trio of coaches from last season’s 10-3 squad. But as his team officially begins fall practice on Monday, Sandefur is not looking for any sympathy, just relishing the next challenge. “Any school that...
KATV
State board: RIP Memorial Gardens cemetery has failed to maintain its grounds since 2015
HENSLEY (KATV) — Imagine you’re going to visit your loved one at the cemetery, but you cannot find them. That's exactly what dozens of families are dealing with according to complaints Seven On Your Side received. It’s not the first time we have investigated Rest In Peace Memorial...
Pine Bluff fire death found to be homicide
A Pine Bluff police investigation is underway after a Tuesday fire death is ruled a homicide.
swark.today
Elder abuse conference set for Sept. 1 in Little Rock’s The Church at Rock Creek
LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will host the 3rd annual statewide Elder Abuse Conference at The Church at Rock Creek in Little Rock on September 1, 2022. Attendees will learn about issues faced by loved ones and providers who assist and serve seniors and adults with developmental disabilities.
New street department app in the works in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new way of reporting issues happening in Pine Bluff will be coming soon, thanks to the city's street department. The street department has proposed a program that will make sending and responding to work orders easier for both residents and workers. The program is...
Landers makes candidacy for Little Rock mayor official
Steve Landers has filed for Little Rock mayor candidacy.
ualrpublicradio.org
Steve Landers files to run for mayor of Little Rock
Retired Arkansas car dealership owner Steve Landers formally entered the race for mayor of Little Rock on Friday by filing paperwork to run for office. He becomes the most formidable challenger to incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. who is vying for a second term. Landers was greeting by a crowd...
aymag.com
Food Bites: Chick-Fil-A, Yarnell’s Freeze Fest, Soul Fish Cafe Closing and more
We have no shortage of food news throughout Arkansas, so each week, we’ll be providing you with a snapshot of the goings-on inside the culinary world, from events to specials to restaurant openings to awards. Do you have news to share? Please email our Associate Editor Sarah Coleman at [email protected]
Stuttgart teen found dead inside vehicle, homicide investigation underway
STUTTGART, Ark. — Officers with the Stuttgart Police Department found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson Street. Special agents with the Arkansas State Police have been dispatched to investigate the apparent homicide that claimed the life...
KATV
'Life in Prison' Kayvon Ward to begin serving his sentence at ADC Friday
LITTLE ROCK- KATV — As Friday mornings sentencing proceedings began for Kayvon Ward, family, and friends of Ward and the fallen Corporal Officer Brent Scrimshire gathered in the courtroom to hear what fate he would face. After four days of trial and three hours of deliberation, Ward was found guilty on all charges Thursday evening.
Rison man killed after train hits vehicle
A man is dead after a collision involving a train in Rison.
Major Arkansas supermarket set to close another location on August 13th
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another location in Arkansas next month. Naturally, area residents are sad to see it go. Kroger, a major supermarket chain with over 2,800 stores in 35 states, has recently announced that it will be closing another one of its locations in Arkansas next month.
Little Rock police search for runaway teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Dominik Curenton was last seen leaving Children's Hospital in Little Rock with an unknown black female on July 27, 2022. Mr. Curenton was last seen wearing...
KATV
Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
