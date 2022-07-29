Seth E. Henry, 103, of Stuttgart passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Alcoa Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Benton. Mr. Henry was born March 13, 1919, to Glover Cleveland Henry and Missouri Alice Brown Henry in Mt. Vernon, Ark. He was valedictorian of the class of 1937 at Mt. Vernon High School and a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with an agriculture degree. He retired in 1991 from the University of Arkansas Rice Research Center as a rice research assistant.

