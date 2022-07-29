Pitino Calls ‘87 PC Friars “Best” of All His Final Four Teams

www.golocalprov.com
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
kevinmcsports.com
Coming Home: PC's Past Reunites
PROVIDENCE – As I sat there the other day at Alumni Hall, it hit me that my life, my hoop life anyways, was staring back at me from that star-filled stage. There they were, on display before Providence College’s basketball fandom. All together for the first time. The legacies of Rick Pitino and his miraculous group of Final Four brothers linked with Ed Cooley’s run of success in this new Big East. Pete Gillen and his Uber-talented 1997 group of AC, Sham and D-Flight, forming a bond with Tim Welsh’s Ryan Gomes and Marcus Douthit. On a video screen hanging above the stage was Rick Barnes, the comet that raced through town and delivered us Michael Smith, Eric Williams, Abdul Abdullah and a first Big East tourney title.
Boston College Mailbag: Renovating Alumni Stadium, Season Predictions and More!
You have questions about Boston College, and we give you the insider answers!
ABC6.com
Youth football team in Providence gifted new bus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After their bus went up in flames in March, the West Elmwood Intruders football team was gifted a new one Monday. The bus was gifted by Mike Salvatore at the West End Recreational Center on Bucklin Street at 5 p.m. Other local politicians was at...
ocscanner.news
BRYANT BEACH: MULTIPLE SWIMMERS IN DISTRESS
Rescue workers are on the scene of multiple swimmers in distress at 62nd Street beach. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details become available, we will update our page.
rinewstoday.com
Dodge the I-195 Fooddoggle – David Brussat
Yesterday’s Sunday Journal describes the growing dispute between Providence restaurants and the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, which wants to use state money to finance a food pavilion in the park at the west end of the Van Leesten Memorial Pedestrian Bridge. Restaurateurs oppose using public money to undercut their businesses with a food boondoggle – or fooddoggle.
Worcester's Duncan Gratton has Kittansett Club in Marion in top shape to host 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
The Kittansett Club in Marion will host the 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 27-Sept. 1 and there’s a Worcester connection. Duncan Gratton, president of the Kittansett Club, grew up in Worcester on Burgess Road near the intersection of Salisbury and Forest streets. He attended Lee Street School and Forest Grove Middle School...
GoLocalProv
Former Providence Mayor Doorley Dies at 91
Former Providence Mayor Joseph Doorley has died at 91. He was born and raised in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the city, attended La Salle, and graduated from Notre Dame and law school at Boston College. Doorley began a law practice before running for office — first serving on the...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
country1025.com
Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?
Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
Winning numbers drawn for $830M Mega Millions jackpot
BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to a whopping $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option now stands at $487.9 million.The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night are 7-29-60-63-66 and Mega Ball 15. No one has won the jackpot since April 15. This is now the fourth largest lottery prize of all time and third largest Mega Millions prize.The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.The world record for the largest lottery prize is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.Related: These are the biggest lottery jackpot winners from MassachusettsMega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:45 p.m. in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta.
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
providenceonline.com
Meet Riss Neilson, Author of Deep in Providence
Congratulations on the publication of Deep in Providence. How does it feel to have your first book out there in the world?. Thank you so much. It’s honestly still a shock. Three years ago I didn’t know anything about publishing and now there’s a book out there with my name on it. Most days, I forget that it’s published until someone tags me in a post or I see it in a bookstore. People are reading my story. It’s incredible that my words will live on forever.
Time Out Global
The best pizza in Boston
From Neapolitan style to new school, round to rectangle, grab a pie at the best pizza spots in Boston. Boston has never been known as a “pizza city.” We are much more well known for our lobster rolls, oysters and baked beans; however, we have plenty of places to get some amazing slices of cheesy goodness. At one end of the spectrum, there are no-frills, cash-only joints serving fast, tasty slices; on the other end you'll find some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston serving up their own takes on the classics. We've taken the time to round up the best pizza places in Boston for those Friday nights where nothing else will do.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $1 million prize, 3 $100,000 prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday
The $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot may be top of lottery players’ minds as it prepares for a Friday night drawing. But it isn’t the only lottery game in town. More than 530 lottery prizes worth $600 or more were won or claimed through the lottery in Massachusetts on Thursday, with winners in Salem, Attleboro, Brockton and Chelmsford walking away with the top prizes.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island competitors help Boston brewery through supply shortage
(WJAR) — A small brewery in Boston is getting help from some local competitors. The Isle Brewers Guild, with locations in Pawtucket and Warren, is one of a few breweries helping Night Shift Brewing in Boston. Night Shift Brewing’s CO2 supply, carbon dioxide gas, was cut recently short.
Priest accused of asking students inappropriate questions reassigned
The pastor who reportedly asked Catholic school students "completely inappropriate" questions during confession earlier this year has been reassigned to a Narragansett parish.
providenceonline.com
Experience Southern Italy at Bonanno Vinicola on Federal Hill
Though Bonanno Vinicola’s options are numerous and exploration encouraged, here’s a handful of highlights. Start with the mozzarella, sourced from Grazzanise – just 20 minutes away from where Ragosta’s and Sabino’s families grew up in Italy – with an exquisite flavor all on its own, olive oil optional.
