TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
CNET

Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required

If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
TechRadar

How to watch City on a Hill season 3 online: stream every episode online now

Are you a fan of morally ambiguous crime dramas? Then Chuck MacLean’s City on a Hill more than delivers. Award-winning actors Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge return as former FBI Agent John Rohr and ADA DeCourcy Ward respectively, and this time they’re unearthing a whole heap more dirt in ‘90s Boston. Below we explain how to watch City on a Hill season 3 online from anywhere.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Tifosi Free Online

Cast: Christian De Sica Massimo Boldi Diego Abatantuono Enzo Iacchetti Maurizio Mattioli. Four different stories about italian football team’s supporter. Netflix doesn't currently have Tifosi in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!. Is Tifosi on...
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
The Independent

How to cancel Amazon Prime and the best alternatives explained

There are more video streaming services to choose from than ever before, and while Netflix remains the most popular, it’s now fighting for your attention against Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Now and more. However, with consumers looking to lower their monthly outgoings as the cost of living crisis escalates, it might be time to cut back on some of these services.Even though its price is about to go up for the first time in eight years, Amazon Prime is still one of the most cost-effective digital subscriptions, as it combines free next-day shipping with the streaming of music, TV shows and movies, plus speedy grocery deliveries and unlimited eBooks.But if...
SPY

Last Chance: With This Hack, Prime Members Can Get $502 of Free & Discounted Amazon Subscriptions Until Tonight

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day is known for unbeatable discounts on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment and, of course, Amazon devices. However, the savings don’t stop at Echo speakers or a new OLED TV. For Prime Day 2022, Amazon subscriptions are also majorly discounted for Prime members right now. In total, Prime Members can sign up for $549 worth of Amazon subscriptions for free. Be warned: most of these offers end tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT. What kind of subscriptions are available? First up, try Amazon Music Unlimited for four months at absolutely no cost (non...
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TechRadar

Amazon Prime is giving away Starcraft: Remastered this month

Subscribers to Amazon Prime can pick up an iconic RTS this month, as the latest Prime Gaming line-up has been revealed. After giving members of its subscription service 30 free games during Prime Day, Amazon is now handing them StarCraft: Remastered. Announced in a blog post (opens in new tab), Prime subscribers will have until August 1 to pick up the 2017 do-over of Blizzard's classic space-based RTS.
Engadget

The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $120 at Amazon

If you missed the chance to buy the Apple TV 4K when it was off a few weeks ago, now is your opportunity to purchase it at that price again. Amazon has , making it only $10 more than it was during Prime Day. That’s a compelling price for one of the best streaming devices you can buy.
TVGuide.com

Best Free Streaming Services of 2022

Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
TechRadar

Razer Barracuda Pro review

The Razer Barracuda Pro is a truly excellent headset that successfully carves out an untapped niche in the market. It combines robust noise-cancelling and great sound quality that creates a uniquely immersive sound experience, though the price you pay for its quality may be too steep for some. Pros. +
