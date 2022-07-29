Authorities bust $11 million catalytic converter theft ring possibly tied to death of Harris County deputy

Just after 4 pm Thursday a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe slammed into a Ford F150 at FM 1314 and Louis Lane. When Porter Fire arrived on the scene they found a male in the Ford with a severe injury to the leg and foot. They also learned that the driver of the Tahoe fled the scene. Fire notified the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office who due to manpower shortages and volume of calls had no deputies available. A little over an hour later as a DPS Trooper came on shift he learned of the crash and responded immediately. As he investigated the crash he noticed a bystander taking great interest in the crash. He talked with the bystander but the bystander said he did not see the crash. A short time later the Trooper again became suspicious as the male continued to show interest. That is when he confessed to the Trooper that he was actually the passenger of the Tahoe that struck the Ford. He said the only thing he knew was that his friends went by “Cano”. The trooper learned that the passenger had the driver’s phone number in his phone and asked the passenger to call his friend. As he did a cell phone began to ring in the vehicle. When looking at that phone it showed the passenger was trying to call it. With the driver’s information in hand, the trooper began an almost a full 8-hour shift investigation. He ran the license number which came back to a female in New Caney on South Park. He went to that location and confronted a female who stated she was the hit and run driver’s girlfriend and he had been driving her Tahoe. As they talked a silver car slowly drove by and the driver was quite interested in what was happening. The girlfriend told the trooper she had no knowledge of who the male in the silver car was. She allowed the trooper to search her home. The trooper then learned that the driver’s mother lived at a location on Big Oak in New Caney. The trooper requested another unit and went to the Big Oak location. As the troopers arrived at the Big Oak location the silver car from earlier drove by again. Once again very slowly watched what was happening. Thinking this may be the actual hit and run driver the trooper attempted to stop him. The vehicle sped off and after running through multiple stop signs was apprehended as he attempted to turn into a private drive at Lords Drive and Woods Drive. He was taken into custody for evading but was not the hit-and-run driver. The trooper identified this driver as Nestor Villafanna Mondragon, 37, of 20412 Lowe in New Caney. He also learned that Villafanna Mondragon was a two-time felon who had been deported in both 2013 and again in 2017. He was taken into custody. The trooper then returned to the home of the hit and run driver’s mother’s home where it was believed the wanted driver was. Additional units responded to the scene to assist in the arrest. The hit-and-run driver attempted to flee out the back door but was quickly apprehended. He was identified as Alejandro Sanchez Perez, 46, also known as “Cano” of 19355 Big Horn in New Caney. It was then the trooper also learned that Sanchez Perez was also a two-time felon and he too was deported on two previous occasions in both 2014 and 2015. Sanchez Perez was booked into the Montgomery County jail on Failure to Stop and Render Aid Accident Involving Injury. The Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney asked for a $60,000 bond on each of the two arrested due to the prior charges and deportations. However, Montgomery County 410th District Court Judge Robin set both bonds at $10,000 each. Both remain in the Montgomery County Jail. Meanwhile, the victim who was transported to HCA Northwest had to be transferred to Methodist on SH 249 due to the severity of his injuries. As of Friday he has gone through multiple surgeries.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO