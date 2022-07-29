Authorities bust $11 million catalytic converter theft ring possibly tied to death of Harris County deputy

cw39.com
Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch
No one was injured at the home and the alligator was safely wrangled before being set loose back into the wild by the deputies.
'It means the world to us' | Pearland business raises money for Missouri City officer shot in the face
PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland business is helping support a Missouri City police officer who was shot in the face by a carjacking suspect last week. Grazia Italian Kitchen opened a drive-through breakfast taco stand outside their restaurant over the weekend. The money that was raised from selling breakfast...
Driver killed, passenger injured in North Freeway crash, Harris Co. deputies say
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep.
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
fox26houston.com
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
INTOXICATED DRIVER BOOKED INTO THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL AFTER 40-MILE PURSUIT AND CRASH
Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. The driver continued north on I-69 to East River where he exited. He then made a U-turn and accelerated to 120 mph as he entered the freeway. Montgomery County Units were joined by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables, Roman Forest Police, Splendora Police, and DPS, as they continued south on I-69 through Humble, Harris County Units, became involved. The truck exited on Tidwell and then went east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox at speeds close to 70mph in the intersection of Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. After the impact, the truck rolled up into the Union 76 Gas Station parking lot and struck another vehicle causing minor damage before striking the post protecting the pump. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable quickly arrested him. He is being transported back to the Montgomery County Jail by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is identified as Jason Bruce Thumann, 45. of 5906 Shadow Creek in Baytown. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The male in the first vehicle struck suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Thumann has an extensive record in Harris County over the past years with his last arrest for an assault charge in League City. He bonded out of the Montgomery County Jail Saturday evening. His bonds were set at $600 for the DWI, $3,000 for the evading arrest, and $750 for the unlawful carrying of a weapon. His troubles may have just started as his insurance will most likely cover the damage the crash caused to the other property, however, most insurance companies had written in their policy that they do not cover crashes where a felony is involved. Whether your car insurance company will pay for a car totaled in a driving under the influence (DUI) accident rests on the wording of your policy agreement. In some situations, the insurer will deny coverage because you were partaking in illegal activity.
Gunman flirts with victim's girlfriend, shoots him in the back at gas pump in NE Houston, police say
Investigators said as the victim got into his truck that was parked at the gas pump, the suspect walked up and shot him in the back.
cw39.com
HPD arrest, charge man in road rage shooting death of pastor
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a man who they believe was the killing of a pastor in a road rage incident last month in southeast Houston. Deshawn Longmire, 23, was charged with murder on Friday after police discovered his identification as the suspect of the fatal shooting of Reverend Dr. Ronald Mouton back on June 24. Longmire turned himself in to police later on Friday.
Car chase on I-45 North Fwy ends in multi-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say
Deputies said the suspect crashed into a vehicle, bounced off that car, and hit a second vehicle that was stopped at a gas pump nearby.
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after losing control of car, flipping over in north Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed after losing control of their car in north Harris County overnight Sunday. It happened a little before 2:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Fwy. That's where investigators say a jeep was traveling in the fourth lane of the freeway when a red Mercedes, also in the same lane, was speeding.
Court documents reveal social media played massive part in large catalytic converter ring bust
The two brothers, 18 and 19, are among six people accused in a theft ring believed to have netted $11.6 million in stolen parts.
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houston
A knife-wielding suspect at a group home was shot by a Houston Police Officer late Saturday night, just before midnight. Police say the suspect was having a mental health crisis.
Click2Houston.com
Uber driver charged with murder in death of well-known Houston pastor following apparent road rage incident on Gulf Freeway, docs say
HOUSTON – An Uber driver has been arrested in the June death of Houston pastor Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Mouton was shot and killed during a possible road rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road on June 24. According to...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in connection to stabbing death of 24-year-old outside Galveston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A man accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man that took place at an apartment complex in Galveston is now in custody, authorities said Saturday. Jefry Abisai Alfaro, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Marcos Hernandez, 24. According to Galveston PD in a release, both...
Texas Man Arrested For Harvesting Queen Conch In Florida
A 51-year-old Houston, Texas man was arrested Wednesday for harvesting protected queen conch near the Channel Five Bridge. According to deputies, Truong was walking out of the water with a 5-gallon bucket and a gray shirt. When the Sheriff’s Office approached, he threw his shirt
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DPS ALWAYS GETS THEIR MAN-BUT WILL THE BOND KEEP THE TWO WHO WERE DEPORTED ON TWO OCCASSIONS IN JAIL????
Just after 4 pm Thursday a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe slammed into a Ford F150 at FM 1314 and Louis Lane. When Porter Fire arrived on the scene they found a male in the Ford with a severe injury to the leg and foot. They also learned that the driver of the Tahoe fled the scene. Fire notified the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office who due to manpower shortages and volume of calls had no deputies available. A little over an hour later as a DPS Trooper came on shift he learned of the crash and responded immediately. As he investigated the crash he noticed a bystander taking great interest in the crash. He talked with the bystander but the bystander said he did not see the crash. A short time later the Trooper again became suspicious as the male continued to show interest. That is when he confessed to the Trooper that he was actually the passenger of the Tahoe that struck the Ford. He said the only thing he knew was that his friends went by “Cano”. The trooper learned that the passenger had the driver’s phone number in his phone and asked the passenger to call his friend. As he did a cell phone began to ring in the vehicle. When looking at that phone it showed the passenger was trying to call it. With the driver’s information in hand, the trooper began an almost a full 8-hour shift investigation. He ran the license number which came back to a female in New Caney on South Park. He went to that location and confronted a female who stated she was the hit and run driver’s girlfriend and he had been driving her Tahoe. As they talked a silver car slowly drove by and the driver was quite interested in what was happening. The girlfriend told the trooper she had no knowledge of who the male in the silver car was. She allowed the trooper to search her home. The trooper then learned that the driver’s mother lived at a location on Big Oak in New Caney. The trooper requested another unit and went to the Big Oak location. As the troopers arrived at the Big Oak location the silver car from earlier drove by again. Once again very slowly watched what was happening. Thinking this may be the actual hit and run driver the trooper attempted to stop him. The vehicle sped off and after running through multiple stop signs was apprehended as he attempted to turn into a private drive at Lords Drive and Woods Drive. He was taken into custody for evading but was not the hit-and-run driver. The trooper identified this driver as Nestor Villafanna Mondragon, 37, of 20412 Lowe in New Caney. He also learned that Villafanna Mondragon was a two-time felon who had been deported in both 2013 and again in 2017. He was taken into custody. The trooper then returned to the home of the hit and run driver’s mother’s home where it was believed the wanted driver was. Additional units responded to the scene to assist in the arrest. The hit-and-run driver attempted to flee out the back door but was quickly apprehended. He was identified as Alejandro Sanchez Perez, 46, also known as “Cano” of 19355 Big Horn in New Caney. It was then the trooper also learned that Sanchez Perez was also a two-time felon and he too was deported on two previous occasions in both 2014 and 2015. Sanchez Perez was booked into the Montgomery County jail on Failure to Stop and Render Aid Accident Involving Injury. The Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney asked for a $60,000 bond on each of the two arrested due to the prior charges and deportations. However, Montgomery County 410th District Court Judge Robin set both bonds at $10,000 each. Both remain in the Montgomery County Jail. Meanwhile, the victim who was transported to HCA Northwest had to be transferred to Methodist on SH 249 due to the severity of his injuries. As of Friday he has gone through multiple surgeries.
String of burglaries occur at 11 restaurants in popular Katy area's Asia Town
'It hurt' The owner of one restaurant in the area, Fork It, said they have only been open for 25 days since moving from New York to Texas before the robbery happened.
Investigation underway after body found in water at Sugar Land, police say
Investigators believe the man fell or jumped from a bridge before he drowned in the water.
Business owners fear crime spree after string of break-ins at Katy's Asian Town
KATY, Texas — People at a Katy area-shopping center are on edge. Six restaurants were hit on back-to-back nights in Katy's Asian Town, and Friday, thieves followed a man from a bank to his business to rob him, in broad daylight. "I looked to my right and I saw...
Click2Houston.com
Argument over girlfriend leads to shooting at north Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back following an argument with the suspect over his girlfriend inside a north Houston gas station Friday night. According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, the man and his girlfriend walked inside a gas station convenience...
