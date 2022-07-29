New Point VFD annual fundraising picnic is tonight

wrbiradio.com
Solid Rock Bible Fellowship Church
Directions: corner of Harrison and Monroe Streets in Napoleon.
Isiah Christian Eisenmenger, 21, Dillsboro
Isiah Christian Eisenmenger, 21, of Dillsboro passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. Isiah was born on Tuesday, December 19, 2000 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Michael Eisenmenger and Jennifer (Behnke) Lucas. Isiah worked for The Waters of Dillsboro and most recently for Pizza Hut in Lawrenceburg as a cook. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and helping people.
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
Batesville National Night Out
— The City of Batesville will be hosting the annual National Night Out this Wednesday evening. The event is co-hosted by the Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville. Festivites will be taking place at Liberty Park from 5:30 until 7:30 PM. All are invited to come out and enjoy a family-friendly evening.
Edna Gilbert – age 72 of Sunman
Edna Gilbert, of Sunman, was born on December 11, 1949, in Batesville, Indiana, a daughter to Ray and Marie Wiedeman Schaefer. She graduated from Sunman High School in 1967 and later attended beauty school. Edna was a beautician and drove a bus for Sunman Dearborn Community Schools for 43 years. She loved driving bus for East Central Athletic teams and enjoyed the interaction with all the kids and athletes she had the pleasure of transporting. Known for her laughter and honest opinions, Edna will be missed greatly by her friends and family. She passed away at her residence on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the age of 72.
Lee Mathews, 68, Cross Plains
Lee A. Mathews, Jr., 68, of Cross Plains passed away at 3:40pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home. He was born in Batesville on January 29, 1954, the son of Lee Sr. and Rovena Flint Mathews. He was married to Edwena “Wendy” Pyles and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2020. He married Rosalie Henderson Hooton on September 5, 2021 and she survives. Other survivors include one son Bryan (Cassandra) Mathews of Hebron, Kentucky; two daughters Cara (Bill) O’Connell of Norfolk, Virginia and Lisa (Brian) Zistler of Lawrenceburg; 4 grandchildren; three step-children Dyveke (Mike) Cox of Waverly, Charity (Bill) McGammon of Bloomington, and Damon Hooton of Versailles, along with 4 step-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dean. Mr. Mathews was a 1972 graduate of South Ripley High School and a 1981 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Lee’s working career spanned over 40 years in Ripley County law enforcement. He was a member of the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years and served as Versailles Town Marshal for 9 years. He also worked the security detail at the Ripley County Courthouse. Lee enjoyed bowling, wood working, golf, traveling, and playing cards. Lee was a member of the Versailles Baptist Church, the Versailles Lions Club, and Versailles Masonic Lodge. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Thursday, August 4 at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Randy Thieman officiating. Burial will be in the Methodist Cemetery at Cross Plains. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Memorials may be given to the Shop With a Cop program in care of the funeral home.
Rosetta Lea (Foster) Marsh
Rosetta Lea (Foster) Marsh, age 86, of Madison, Indiana, entered this life on February 25, 1936 in Washington County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late George Raymond and Madeline (Gresham) Foster. She was raised in Orleans, Indiana where she attended high school. Rosetta was united in marriage to Don Jordan for 10 years and this union was blessed with four sons and one daughter. Rosetta was later united in marriage to Leroy Marsh and this union was blessed with one daughter. Rosetta was employed as a sole cementer for the US Shoe Factory in Vevay, Indiana for a few years. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed reading, listening to country music, flowers, cooking, gardening and canning. Her children and her grandchildren were her passion. Rosetta passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her residence.
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
Pauline Witkemper, 101
Pauline Witkemper, 101, of Greensburg passed away on July 30, 2022. She was born on February 3, 1921 in Decatur County, the daughter of Frank and Eliza Reed Ketchum. Pauline was a graduate of Napoleon High School. On June 28, 1941 she married Russell Witkemper. She owned and operated the Grocery Store in Millhousen for 21 years. She worked at BCA for 21 years as well. Pauline was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Dillsboro Water Main Breaks
— Residents in Dillsboro had to deal with another water main break late last week. The water main break, according to Dillsboro Utilities, occurred Friday morning on North Street between Holland Drive and State Road 262. Two water line breaks also happened early last week. City officials say that aging...
Obituary for Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe
Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe, 53, passed away at his home in Greensburg, Indiana on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Ken was born on March 16, 1969, in Greensburg as the son of Raymond and Mary Nobbe. Ken graduated from Greensburg High School in 1987 and went on to further his...
JamBase
Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis
Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Clay, Hendricks, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Clay; Hendricks; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Putnam The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Indiana Western Morgan County in central Indiana Western Hendricks County in central Indiana Central Clay County in west central Indiana Northern Owen County in west central Indiana Southwestern Boone County in central Indiana Southeastern Montgomery County in west central Indiana Putnam County in west central Indiana * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 812 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Brazil, or 22 miles northeast of Terre Haute, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Reelsville around 815 AM EDT. Greencastle around 820 AM EDT. Cloverdale and Cagles Mill Lake around 825 AM EDT. Belle Union and Devore around 830 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eminence, Quincy, Little Point and Paragon. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 17 and 19, and between mile markers 29 and 56. Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WISH-TV
Girlfriend of Greenwood mall hero used jacket as tourniquet to help shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Shay Golden, the girlfriend of the armed citizen who stopped the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is telling her story of what happened inside the mall on July 17. Golden and her boyfriend, Eli Dicken, had not planned on being in the mall that night. A...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
