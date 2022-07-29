2022 Best of the Boat voting is now live

www.steamboatpilot.com
Top 10 most-read stories this week: River reopens, horse roundup
1. City stands by Yampa River closure that has local outfitter wondering if he should ‘go rogue’. Peter Van De Carr, the owner of Backdoor Sports, has long been vocal about his disagreements with Steamboat Springs’ policies for closing the Yampa River to recreational and commercial users. Per...
Yampa Street closed next weekend for corvette show
The 47th annual Vettes on the Rockies is coming to Steamboat Springs from Thursday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 7 and will close portions of downtown streets, according to a Steamboat Springs news release. Yampa Street will be closed for the car show from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Saturday,...
Celine Wicks unanimously appointed superintendent for Steamboat schools
The board of education unanimously approved Strawberry Park Elementary School Principal Celine Wicks as the next superintendent of the Steamboat Springs School District on Friday, July 29. Wicks, who has served as interim superintendent since Brad Meeks retired from the role, was hired as principal of Strawberry Park Elementary in...
Routt County mom to donate kidney to teenager with ties to Hayden
Routt County mom Jacci Jo Walton watches her 14-year-old daughter enjoy an active life at school, in 4-H and participating in the Routt County Fair, and she wishes for an equally active lifestyle for another 14-year-old with family ties to Hayden. However, that 14-year-old, Emri Sjostrom, whose father, Daniel, grew...
Routt County real estate sales surpass $33M for week of July 22-28
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $33.5 million across 39 sales for week of July 22-28. Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Miller Creek Meadows. 2560 Longthong Road. Seller: Bettina and Kevin M. Scorzafava. Buyer: Emerald Mountain Lookout LLC. Date: July 25, 2022. Price: $580,000. Property...
Rising interest rates hit hard for some Steamboat homebuyers
Many would-be homebuyers were already priced out of Steamboat Springs, but the increase in mortgage payments the past few months has made it harder to buy in Routt County for many more people. Doug Labor, a broker with Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty and local real estate statistics expert, explained how...
Former Steamboat woman among first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas
In March 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peace Corps suspended global operations and removed nearly 7,000 of its volunteers in an evacuation that was unprecedented for the organization. On Friday, July 29, former Steamboat Springs resident Avalena Everard became one of the first Peace Corps volunteers...
Obituary: Richard D. Lewer
It is with great sorrow and regret that I inform you that Maj. Richard Dean Lewer is no longer with us. He passed away peacefully at Casey’s Pond, a senior facility here in Steamboat Springs, CO on Sunday July 17th due to Alzheimer’s complications. He is survived by his sons Scott (me) and Jon, as well as his grandsons Colton, Jack and Thomas. As those of you who knew him, he was very funny & kind, and he was a great Dad. He was a highly decorated combat pilot in Viet Nam for the USMC. His “Semper Fi” comrades were some of his finest friends and memories, he may not remember what he had for breakfast, but he remembered every man and mission.
National rating tournament offers unique opportunity for Steamboat tennis players
The Steamboat Alpine Bank National Tennis Rating Program Championships kicked off on Friday morning, July 29, ahead of a weekend full of excitement at the Steamboat Springs Tennis and Pickleball Center. This tournament is stocked with brackets ranging from a 2.5 beginner skill level to a 5.5 top-level player to...
