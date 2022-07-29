2022 Best of the Boat voting is now live

It is with great sorrow and regret that I inform you that Maj. Richard Dean Lewer is no longer with us. He passed away peacefully at Casey’s Pond, a senior facility here in Steamboat Springs, CO on Sunday July 17th due to Alzheimer’s complications. He is survived by his sons Scott (me) and Jon, as well as his grandsons Colton, Jack and Thomas. As those of you who knew him, he was very funny & kind, and he was a great Dad. He was a highly decorated combat pilot in Viet Nam for the USMC. His “Semper Fi” comrades were some of his finest friends and memories, he may not remember what he had for breakfast, but he remembered every man and mission.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO