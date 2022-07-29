Phillips 66: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOUSTON (AP) _ Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $6.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.92 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $49.31 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.37 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSX

