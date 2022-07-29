Sunland Park Fire receives uptick in emergency calls from Doña Ana County areas

kfoxtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Capital Police Arrest 16 U.S. Representatives Because They Were ProtestingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico
One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
KFOX 14
Sunland Park fire responds to off-road accident involving a dirt bike
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park fire crews responded to an off-road accident involving a dirt bike. Officials posted on their social media accounts about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We do not yet know...
KRQE News 13
Most rural counties in New Mexico
(STACKER) A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
KFOX 14
Eight people injured following crash in central El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokesperson for the fire department says a total of eight people were injured as a result of a road accident in central El Paso. Crew members say three patients had life-threatening injuries, while the five others had minor injuries. According to authorities, two...
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Seeks Assistance In Locating Raquee Martinez Of Espanola Who Is Missing/Endangered
The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is asking for assistance in locating Raquee Martinez, 18, of Espanola. She is described as 5’3” tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and light brown hair. Martinez was last seen in Albuquerque June 29, and may still be in Albuquerque or in...
KFOX 14
Man in 40s rescued at Hit Canyon in Northeast El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Saturday a man in his 40s reported not feeling well and being dehydrated which prompted El Paso Fire Department to Hit Canyon. The rescue team brought down the patient safely, according to EPFD officials he was checked at the scene and fire officials said he wasn't required hospitalization.
Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
KVIA
Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer. While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they...
KFOX 14
Elderly woman struck by truck in west El Paso neighborhood dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elderly woman died after she was hit by a vehicle that was pulling out of a driveway of a home in west El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 400 block of Cabaret Drive around 1:45 p.m. Investigators said a Ford...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for July 30
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
KFOX 14
String of break-ins reported at Resler Marketplace in west El Paso
Several businesses in west El Paso near Franklin High School were broken into Friday. Burritos Crisostomo, La Estrella West Meat Market & Kitchen, Jamba and Esoteric Boardshop at Resler Marketplace were broken into. The owner of Burritos Crisostomo told KFOX14/CBS4 items like the register were stolen as well. Jamba, a...
KFOX 14
TxDot HERO's report increase in fuel-related incidents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Our title says it, HERO,” said Tomas Carrasco a Texas Department of Transportation HERO. Even though gas prices have gone down within the past weeks, they're still pretty high compared to July 2021. The current average in El Paso is $3.76, that's up...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of July 31st through August 06
El Paso, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Loop 375 Northbound Main lanes closure from Zaragoza (Port of Entry) to North Loop overpass. Crews will be working on concrete paving placements. I-10 Widening West. Sunday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug 04. Nightly, 9:00PM to 5:00 AM. Loop 375...
cbs4local.com
Neighbors shaken by east El Paso restaurant accused of selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
KOAT 7
Two dead, several others injured in rollover crash in Dona Ana County
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. — Two are dead and several others were injured in a rollover crash in Dona Ana County on Wednesday morning. According to the Sunland Park Fire Department, they responded to a rollover crash early Wednesday morning at the intersection of McNutt Road and Airport Road near Santa Teresa. Sunland Park Fire Chief Daniel Medrano says Border Patrol was chasing the vehicle when it crashed.
One dead following shooting at South Valley gas station
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a gas station at Coors and Gun Club for a shots-fired call. Officials say when deputies arrived on scene they found a man dead who had suffered from at least one gunshot wound. Witnesses said two men were in an […]
rrobserver.com
New Mexico Rail Runner Express adds more service to weekday and weekend schedule
More mid-morning and mid-day service gives commuter and leisure passengers more options. Albuquerque – Beginning Monday, August 1, passengers aboard the New Mexico Rail Runner Express will have more options when it comes to traveling through central New Mexico. The Rio Metro Regional Transit District is adding two trains...
KFOX 14
Operation H.O.P.E hosts annual back to school giveaway
EL PASO, Texas — Operation H.O.P.E hosted their annual back to school drive today in east El Paso on Saturday. The group put on the event in conjunction with the Rock Faith Center, which is located on Armour Drive. "It is great. I mean just all the people who...
