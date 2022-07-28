Cheyenne Rallied for a 7-6 Win Over Gillette at the State Baseball Tournament [VIDEOS]

kingfm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dell Range Garden Center catches on FireOptopolisCheyenne, WY
New tenant has come to the Grier building!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
Watch: Cheyenne Shuts Out Gillette to Win Another ‘AA’ Baseball State Title
The Cheyenne Sixers continued their domination of Wyoming Legion Baseball's 'AA' class on Friday in Sheridan. They beat Gillette, 4-0. It was the third consecutive state championship for the Sixers and their 19th in the last 22 seasons. Cheyenne's Colter McAnelly had a state championship game record 19 strikeouts in...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, Night Show Attendance Down Slightly
Attendance numbers for the 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeos were down by about 3,000 compared to 2021, while night show attendance declined by just under 12,000 people, according to figures released on Sunday evening. 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days recorded rodeo and concert ticket sales of 267,369. That compares with an...
NEXT FRIDAY! “Remember the Titans” at War Memorial Stadium
UniWyo Credit Union is back with their Cowboy Summer Movie Series. With football season around the corner, the Cowboys and Wyoming Athletics will be showing "Remember the Titans" on Friday, August 12. War Memorial Stadium Movie Night Presents..."Remember the Titans." Are you ready to "na na na naaa" your way...
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For July 30
Here are the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Saturday, July 30, 2022:. Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Jacek Lane Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Neurotic Toddy; Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s & Phenom Genetics’ Mustard; and Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Montana on Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics’ Outlaw tunes, 85.5 points and $2,429 each. 4, (tie) Evan Keler Betony, Tonalea, Ariz., and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 85, $911. 6, (tie) Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla.; Bronc Marriott, Woods Cross, Utah and Ty Pope, Marshall, Mo., 84, $160.
Cheyenne Fire Truck Pull to Benefit Wyoming’s Special Olympians
Cheyenne area law enforcement agencies are gearing up for their annual Fire Truck Pull, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Target parking lot at 1708 Dell Range Boulevard. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the pull gets underway at 9:30 a.m.
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
This Weekend in Laramie: Albany County Fair Edition
I remember my days growing up on fairgrounds. As a family of crafters and bakers, admiring the art tent was always a must-do during fair week (of course, I always loved seeing the animals more.) The Albany County Fair has opened in Laramie, and plenty of other events are happening around town. If you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laramie Restaurant Makes List of Top Spots for Foodies in Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming has plenty of great restaurants, as well as fantastic food trucks! However, it's unfortunate that most of the time when you look up the top restaurants in the Cowboy State and you will often see a place from Jackson at the top of the list. It happens way too often. Granted there are some awesome spots in that corner of the state, but we can hold our own down here when it comes to restaurants too. One Laramie restaurant in particular did just that recently.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Tuesday Parade Delights Onlookers
The second of four Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 Grand Parades was enjoyed by several thousand spectators in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday morning. The parade was the second of four such processions in conjunction with CFD 2022. a third parade will be held on Thursday, July 28 and the final Frontier Days Grand Parade for this year will be held on Saturday.
CFD Weekend Part 2! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne.
Coming in hot with weekend number deux for Cheyenne Frontier Days, the city of Cheyenne is going to be running hot! We have concerts, shows and more all weekend. There's no telling what you'll run into this weekend, so let's give it a go!. Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents The 66th...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade Goers Brave Cool, Wet Weather
Cloudy, wet weather and unusually cool temperatures failed to deter some hardy souls from turning out for Thursday's Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. The area was deluged with a heavy downpour around 5 a.m., with intermittent rain happening over the next few hours. While the rain had stopped mainly by parade time, the parade route remained wet and temperatures cool compared to what is typical for the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne Frontier Days Schedule For July 26, 2022
Here is the schedule of events for Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 26:. Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. This will be the second of four CFD Grand Parades for 2022. 10 A.M.–12:30 A.M.: Located at I-25 & Happy Jack. FRONTIER PARK ARENA. • 9:30 & 10:30 A.M.: Behind the...
Want to See the Fair Food on the Menu at Cheyenne Frontier Days?
One of the best things about any fair or festival is, of course, the food! Regardless of what festival it is, we always call it 'fair food' since a fair is pretty much the only place where you will find the eclectic food on the menu. While we always hear about the unique foods that are being served at Cheyenne Frontier Days and may see stock photos of what the menu items is, what do they look like up close when they're actually served?
[WATCH] Sugarloaf Fire Grows Over 550 Acres in Laramie Range
The Sugarloaf Fire continues to burn in the Laramie Range since its initial discovery on July 25. To date, the fire has grown to 553 acres. The Sugarloaf Fire remains located in Northern Albany County, though smoke from the fire has reached areas across the state. At this time, Inciweb reports the Sugarloaf Fire to be located "approximately 7 miles SW of Laramie Peak and 5 miles SW of Friend Park Campground," and approximately 25 miles NW of Wheatland, WY.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast Draws Over 7,000
Cool weather and overcast skies did not deter over 7,000 hungry rodeo fans from enjoying a free pancake breakfast in downtown Cheyenne on Wednesday. According to event organizers, 7,122 breakfasts were served. That's up by over 1,000 people over Monday's tally of 6,112. Wednesday is Cheyenne Day at Cheyenne Frontier...
Remember When Blake Shelton Rocked CFD with Help from Gwen Stefani
It seems like it was so long ago despite being just last summer. But Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 had some great luck of experiencing some great shows for ten days while they played for record crowds. Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Maren Morris, among others had already graced the stage at Frontier Nights and Blake Shelton had the task of playing the final concert of the week and he certainly did not disappoint.
Check Out The “Chill Rail” At Cheyenne’s Newest Pizza Pub
So, I didn't realize that here in Cheyenne, we're at the forefront of wild technological advancements. I mean, I feel like we could come up with things that cure diseases if we're able to come up with life-altering technology like this. What the heck am I talking about?. Cheyenne's newest...
Cheers! Big News Announced For Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest
I know we're all in CFD mode with it being that time of the year, BUT, Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest made a splash this week with some new additions to the popular beer festival in Downtown Cheyenne. When is the Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest?. The Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest is locked in for...
Laramie Man Arrested After Passing Out With Marijuana in Vehicle
A Laramie man is behind bars after he was found passed out in a parked, running vehicle with marijuana, police say. Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers found 65-year-old Russell Rayda passed out in his vehicle in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. yesterday, July 24. Thompson...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0