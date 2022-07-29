CNH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $548 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $6.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.72 billion.

