Kenosha summer camp teaches students about the trades

5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen Walters
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their homeThe LanternHighland Park, IL
My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July ShootingJordan MendiolaHighland Park, IL
racinecountyeye.com
Local students make Carthage College dean’s list for spring 2022
KENOSHA, WI – More than 760 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, including these students from Racine County:. Carthage College is raising expectations for a private college experience. It blends the best liberal arts traditions with desirable degree programs, transformative learning opportunities, personal attention from distinguished faculty, and a focus on career development, which makes its graduates competitive in the workforce.
WISN
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. - Sunflowers, strawberries, raspberries, etc. Summer Sunflower Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for more information.
WISN
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
kenosha.com
Kenosha County to mark National Night Out with events on Tuesday
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. National Night Out...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Crowd marches for peace in Racine | Local News
RACINE — A crowd of 35 marched down Martin Luther King Drive Saturday for the Unity Pledge March, a march calling to end violence in the city of Racine organized by a parent leadership group. The head organizers for the March were Elaine De La Cruz and Leanna Johnson,...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Eligible Families Will Get $391 to Cover Summer Food Costs for Kids
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Wisconsin has been approved to issue a onetime payment of $391 to parents of children in child care who will receive FoodShare this summer. Parents...
WISN
Kettle Moraine school board bans pronouns and flags
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — At the Kettle Moraine School Board meeting this week, the superintendent made it clear that staff needs to leave their politics at the schoolhouse door. Superintendent Stephen Plum told board members that after legal consultation, he’s clarifying the employee code of conduct. “The expectation...
spectrumnews1.com
WaterMarks Project seeks to highlight how water connects everyone
MILWAUKEE — The Watermarks Project is underway in Milwaukee to help build an understanding of the significance of water plays in our lives. The goal is to create several art projects to tell the story of water in the city. One part of the project is guiding residents on community walks in their neighborhood.
wibailoutpeople.org
Kenosha, WI – August 21, 2022: 2nd Annual Justice For Jacob Peace and Prosperity Block Party!
Event by Justice For Jacob and Leaders Of Kenosha – LOK. The Justice for Jacob Block Party is a family friendly event to uplift and support the community by coming together to encourage peace and prosperity for all. This event will consist of family fun for all ages, free food, dance party, games and live music!
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Bucks to bring day full of fun activities to this year's Wisconsin State Fair
MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a whole day jam-packed with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wisconsin State Fair this year. Both organizations are teaming up to provide free youth admission tickets to the fair and a day of activities in Central Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9. From 10 a.m....
Diaper Drive on Aug. 6 to support Racine Diaper Ministry
Local businesses, Sporty Girl Accessories and Sew ‘n Save are coming together to host a diaper drive benefiting the Racine Diaper Ministry. The ministry helps to provide children in low-income families with access to diapers, free of charge. The public is invited to bring diaper donations to Sew & Save, 3701 Durand Ave., from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2022.
rockrivercurrent.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
Concerning number of drownings happening in Southeast Wisconsin
As we head into another summer weekend, it's imperative to put the focus on water safety. Just last weekend, six people drowned in Southeast Wisconsin.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AMC Homecoming parade cruises through Kenosha after five-year hiatus | Local News
American Motors cars of all makes, models and colors cruised Downtown to the Kenosha History Museum Friday in the 2022 AMC Homecoming parade. AMC Homecoming events, which take place every three years, were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last homecoming was in 2017. Drivers from all across North...
Church community devastated after Park Ridge mother struck, killed
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A community is grieving the loss of a Park Ridge woman described as a “legend” in her church community and beyond. Nataliya Kasiyan, 42, was struck and killed in an accident Wednesday in Baraboo, Wisconsin. A 30-year-old driver struck her and stayed at the scene, police said. Back at home, Kasiyan […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shampoo, a power washer and a dream: meet a 15-year-old car detailer | Local News
RACINE — While most teens spend most of their time this summer hanging with friends and sleeping in, one 15-year-old took it upon himself to work his summer away for the second year in a row. Darian Davis, a soon-to-be sophomore at Case High School, runs Reflection Detailz, a...
WISN
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
Pleasant Prairie trainer wins national physique competition
A trainer from Pleasant Prairie is on his way to weightlifting stardom. He isn't a bodybuilder in the typical sense you might think of. He competes in physique tournaments.
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
