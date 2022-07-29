Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros 7/29/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

www.tonyspicks.com
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protesthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners
Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star
Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract." Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has...
Frankie Montas: The 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal Yankees must offer Athletics for ace pitcher
The New York Yankees have just a couple of days left to make a splash ahead of the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline. After being heavily linked to Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, the Bronx Bombers missed out on the righty as the Seattle Mariners landed him on Friday night instead. Now, the focus shifts strictly […] The post Frankie Montas: The 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal Yankees must offer Athletics for ace pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees are scouting 2 Oakland Athletics pitchers at the deadline
The New York Yankees only have a few more days before the trade deadline expires. With needs in the starting rotation and a bullpen arm, general manager Brian Cashman needs to ramp up his efforts and acquire a few players who can make a positive impact the rest of the way for the Yankees.
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Gerrit Cole vs. Kris Bubic
After a relatively quiet game from the Yankees’ bats last night, will they be able to do some damage against the Kansas City Royals’ starting pitching? The Yankees are going to once again face a young and unproven pitcher. Perhaps fortunately for New York, Kris Bubic has a...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 7/29/2022
The New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in South Florida. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. The Mets are riding some momentum, after sweeping the cross-town rival New York Yankees in two...
Yardbarker
Toro Terrorizes Astros With Late-Game Heroics
With two outs, down one run in the ninth inning, Abraham Toro entered the box with runners at second and third base. Pinch hitting for a banged-up Julio Rodríguez, the switch-hitter roped a first-pitch single off Ryan Pressly to right field clearing the bases. The Houston Astros didn't respond...
Yardbarker
Álvarez Walks Off Mariners for Astros' Series Win
Yordan Álvarez entered the box with a base open in the bottom of the 10th inning in a tied contest. The Seattle Mariners—who deployed Brennan Bernardino in his major league debut—pitched to the best hitter in Major League Baseball, and it didn't end in their favor. Álvarez...
Yardbarker
Red Sox lose Phillips Valdez on waivers to Mariners
The Red Sox lost reliever Phillips Valdez on waivers to the Mariners over the weekend. Seattle claimed Valdez on Friday and promptly optioned him to its Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, Wash. Boston had designated Valdez for assignment three days prior in order to create space for Josh Winckowski, who did...
