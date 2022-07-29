Capstead: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $32.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period.

