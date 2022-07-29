ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Capstead: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $32.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBRT

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Enbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $466.2 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Check Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $173.6 million. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Kyocera: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KYOTO, Japan (AP) _ Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $385.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Kyoto, Japan-based company said it had net income of $1.07. The industrial components supplier posted revenue of $3.8 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
freightwaves.com

P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat

P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock

General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 25% to 100%, According to Wall Street

Enterprise Products Partners has performed better than most stocks this year but could move much higher. Analysts think that Medical Properties Trust's shares could jump 36% within the next 12 months. The average price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is double its current share price. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity

Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Pfizer

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
freightwaves.com

Schneider sees moderating demand, expects ‘constructive’ back half

Management from Schneider National said Thursday that in spite of a recent cooling in truckload demand, it remains positive on the back half of the year. “As strong as the second quarter was, we did observe signs of moderation in freight market conditions as the quarter progressed, consistent with industry narrative,” Mark Rourke, CEO and president, stated in a news release. “However, we continue to expect a constructive freight environment for the remainder of 2022, including a return of seasonality, starting with fourth of July holiday and back-to-school demand.”
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights

Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,316,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?

The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy