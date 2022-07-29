Arizona Diamondbacks vs Atlanta Braves 7/29/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

www.tonyspicks.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Related
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline
Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East Crown
Ronald Acuna, Jr. is trying to figure out his mystifying batting slump.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Even the best players have slumps. It’s just that Ronald Acuña, Jr. never had one this bad and this long.
Yardbarker
Yankees are scouting 2 Oakland Athletics pitchers at the deadline
The New York Yankees only have a few more days before the trade deadline expires. With needs in the starting rotation and a bullpen arm, general manager Brian Cashman needs to ramp up his efforts and acquire a few players who can make a positive impact the rest of the way for the Yankees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 90 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .244 batting average with a .789 OPS, 5 home runs,...
MLB power rankings: Dodgers overtake Yankees for No. 1 spot as calendar turns to August
The Los Angeles Dodgers have gone 7-3 since the All-Star break to move ahead of the New York Yankees.
New York Yankees schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
numberfire.com
William Contreras sitting Friday for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Travis d'Arnaud will replace Contreras at catcher and hit cleanup. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 13.1 FanDuel points. Per...
RELATED PEOPLE
Druw Jones named USA Today High School Sports Awards Boys Athlete of the Year
Druw Jones named USA Today High School Sports Awards Boys Athlete of the Year
Deebo Samuel, 49ers agree to extension worth up to $73.5M
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million, the All-Pro wide receiver confirmed on social media. Samuel, who confirmed the deal Sunday on Twitter and Instagram, is now signed through the 2025 season. The pact includes...
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 7/31/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Angels prediction and pick. Dane Dunning gets the call for the Rangers, while Reid Detmers takes the bump for the Angels. Dane Dunning has a 4.38 ERA. He is a pitcher with a relatively low ceiling. Even […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 7/31/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0