Financial Reports

Virtus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported profit of $17.4 million in its second quarter.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $6.86 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $225.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $199 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTS

