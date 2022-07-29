Oakland Athletics vs Chicago White Sox 7/29/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez homered, Dylan Cease threw six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Sunday. Abreu and Leury García had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won 10 of 15 and returned to above .500. Chicago, the preseason favorite to win the AL Central, trailed first-place Minnesota by three games entering the day. “We’re literally in contention, so I think we’re going to be excited about it and treat every series like it’s the last one we’re going to play and know we have to get a lot of wins,” manager Tony La Russa said. “The most fun that you can have during the regular season is to get to the last two months and have a chance. It’s where everything is amped up in every moment and every at-bat. We’re in a position to do that. We just have to get the wins.” Liam Hendriks pitched around Ramón Laureano’s double in the ninth for his 20th save in 23 opportunities.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO