Oakland Athletics vs Chicago White Sox 7/29/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade
We’ve now had one of our first big splashes ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. The Seattle Mariners are acquiring two-time All-Star and Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo. Per Jeff Passan: BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) […] The post BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grading the Mariners-Reds, Luis Castillo MLB trade deadline deal
Luis Castillo seemed destined to be traded to the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers. Almost every rumor indicated that one of the big market teams would get a deal done for the Cincinnati Reds ace. Instead, the Seattle Mariners swooped in and landed Castillo. But was it a good trade for Seattle? Let’s […] The post Grading the Mariners-Reds, Luis Castillo MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland on Sunday
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt will catch for right-hander Adam Oller on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Chad Pinder returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 6.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Austin Slater versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. In 337 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .228 batting average with a .720...
numberfire.com
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn receives Friday off
Chicago White Sox outfielder / first baseman Andrew Vaughn is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vaughn will take a break after Gavin Sheets was named Chicago's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 251 batted balls this season, Vaughn has accounted for a 6.4% barrel...
Jose Abreu, Eloy Jiménez homer; White Sox beat A's 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez homered, Dylan Cease threw six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Sunday. Abreu and Leury García had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won 10 of 15 and returned to above .500. Chicago, the preseason favorite to win the AL Central, trailed first-place Minnesota by three games entering the day. “We’re literally in contention, so I think we’re going to be excited about it and treat every series like it’s the last one we’re going to play and know we have to get a lot of wins,” manager Tony La Russa said. “The most fun that you can have during the regular season is to get to the last two months and have a chance. It’s where everything is amped up in every moment and every at-bat. We’re in a position to do that. We just have to get the wins.” Liam Hendriks pitched around Ramón Laureano’s double in the ninth for his 20th save in 23 opportunities.
Yardbarker
White Sox limit Athletics' bats to earn second straight win
Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez hit home runs, right-hander Dylan Cease won his fourth straight start and the Chicago White Sox beat the visiting Oakland Athletics for the second straight day in a 4-1 victory on Sunday afternoon. Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks combined with Cease (11-4) on...
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Padres prediction, odds, pick – 7/31/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the San Diego Padres MLB odds series for our Twins Padres prediction and pick. Dylan Bundy goes to the hill for the Twins, while Sean Manaea gets the ball for the Padres. Dylan Bundy has a 5.02 ERA. He had a 2.95 ERA at the...
Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2
SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
Yardbarker
White Sox Offense, Lance Lynn Falter in 7-3 Loss to A’s
The Chicago White Sox dropped the opener of a three-game series against the Oakland A’s at home on Friday night. The A’s belted three home runs and starting pitcher James Kapriellian was effective. The White Sox had a couple of offensive spurts, but ultimately fell 7-3. The night...
