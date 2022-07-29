ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2024 Rising QB Danny O’Neil Will Be at the Lasch Bash This Weekend

By Brandon Walker
nittanysportsnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nittanysportsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: July 31

Update (10:27 a.m)- **This weekend, Penn State football extended an offer to Mylan Graham (2024), an Adidas All-American receiver from New Haven High School in Indiana. Graham (6-feet, 170 pounds), also has offers from schools such as Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Tennessee.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 forward Caleb Williams

Indiana continued to expand its list of targets in the 2024 class this summer when it offered Caleb Williams last week. The 6-foot-7 Williams announced the offer on his Twitter page. “Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from Indiana University!” he wrote. Williams is from the Washington...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

Deland McCullough II, David Ellis Won't Play for Indiana Football in 2022

Indiana football defensive back Deland McCullough II announced via Twitter that he is hanging up his cleats for good after a recent injury. Running back David Ellis won't play for Indiana in 2022 either due to health reasons. Indiana coach Tom Allen said on July 26 at Big Ten Media Days that both players will stay with Indiana "in a different capacity until they graduate."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Onward State

Karl Shindledecker Commits To Penn State Wrestling

Penn State’s national champions continue to get better. On Saturday, Penn State wrestling picked up another commitment in its Class of 2022, as Karl Shindledecker announced his intentions to compete as a Nittany Lion. Shindledecker comes to Happy Valley with an impressive resume. Through his four years at Chambersburg...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Indianapolis

When people think about the best Mexican restaurants in the United States, cities such as Phoenix, Albuquerque, San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Diego might come to mind. But what they might not realize is that Indianapolis, Indiana, also has some of the best Mexican food restaurants. You can...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
JamBase

Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis

Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square

The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
sprintcarandmidget.com

Kyle Cummins Flips The Script

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kyle Cummins flipped the script on his journey to victory Friday night during round six of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week at Bloomington Speedway. On Thursday, Cummins fast qualifying time during an aborted rain-interrupted qualifying session, then discovered an engine issue that prematurely ended...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU Health reevaluating scope of $2.68B downtown campus

Indiana University Health is reevaluating the “scope, cost and timing” of its massive downtown medical campus, a $2.68 billion project that has been in the works for seven years. The Indianapolis-based hospital system said in financial filing Thursday that the review comes in light of higher-than expected patient...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living

Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Mount Nittany Health Expands Primary Care with 8 New Providers

Mount Nittany Health is expanding its primary care services with the addition of eight new providers in Centre County, the State College-based health system announced on Friday. “Access to primary care providers is vital to positive long-term health outcomes,” Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO of Mount Nittany Health, said in...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania. 
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bald Eagle School District approves new superintendent

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bald Eagle Area School District will have a new superintendent this school year. The Board of Directors approved Curtis Whitesel out of a field of 20 applicants for a 5-year contract in the role. Whitesel has nearly 25 years of experience in school administration including his current position as […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

