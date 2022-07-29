Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants 7/29/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

www.tonyspicks.com
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Austin Slater versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. In 337 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .228 batting average with a .720...
Cubs trade minors shortstop Machado to Giants
The Cubs and Giants made a trade ahead of their series finale Sunday in San Francisco. The Cubs are sending Triple-A shortstop Dixon Machado to San Francisco for right-hander Raynel Espinal. Machado has spent the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Iowa after signing a minor-league deal last offseason. He's hitting...
Report: Mets balking at price to acquire Willson Contreras from Cubs
The New York Mets haven't given up their pursuit of Willson Contreras, but the price to acquire the Chicago Cubs catcher has been too high for the team, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, 30, earned his third career All-Star nod this season and is batting...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel starting Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Morel is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.4...
FOX Sports
Giants host the Dodgers to open 4-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (68-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-51, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .47 ERA, .88 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Giants +114; over/under is...
Yardbarker
Cubs Acquire RHP Raynel Espinal from Giants
Espinal, a 30-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, has spent most of his career in the minor leagues. In eight seasons, he has appeared in 181 games (69 starts) and pitched to a 3.64 ERA with 628 strikeouts and a 40-33 record across 548.1 innings. This season with Triple-A Sacramento,...
Yardbarker
Giants acquire INF Dixon Machado from Cubs
The San Francisco Giants acquired infielder Dixon Machado from the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Raynel Espinal. Machado, 30, last appeared in a major league game in 2018 with the Detroit Tigers. He was batting .312 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 86 games for Triple-A Iowa this season. He played the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Japan.
numberfire.com
David Villar not in San Francisco's lineup on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Villar is being replaced at third base by Jason Vosler versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 71 plate appearances this season, Villar has a .179 batting average with a .624 OPS, 1 home...
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas starting in Cubs' Friday lineup versus Giants
Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Rivas will man first base after Frank Schwindel was named Chicago's designated hitter, Willson Contreras was shifted behind the plate, and Yan Gomes was benched. numberFire's models project Rivas to score 7.5 FanDuel...
