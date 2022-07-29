Comfortable, almost fall-like conditions today

Jo Katherine Miller, age 87, a resident of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home. Jo was born the daughter of Matthew and Regina (Ball) Petesch on March 16, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Delbert Melvin Miller, Sr., on June 18, 1957, in Atchison, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2021. She worked as a machine operator for Plattners in North Kansas City, Missouri, Easy Plastic in Independence, Missouri, and also Modern Plastics in Richmond, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri. Jo was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri. She was also a member of the Sunflower Sams Camping Club of Kansas City, Missouri, for 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, embroidering, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Jo loved baking, especially for her family during the holidays.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO