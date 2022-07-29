Comfortable, almost fall-like conditions today

www.kmbc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
kcparent.com
Date Night Ideas in KC
Do you and your sweetheart need some fresh ideas for date night? If so, maybe you are up for a little adventure. Or how about just some fun and games? Or even … a little romance? Read on for several ideas. ADVENTURE. Go Ape Treetop Adventure in Swope Park...
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Local advocacy groups hold vigil for victims in 680 unsolved homicides in KC metro area
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — There have been 680 homicides in the Kansas City metro that have gone unsolved since 1970. Local advocacy groups held a vigil for victims of those unsolved homicide cases Sunday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
Union Station to display new lighting technology Saturday night
New lighting technology will be on display on Saturday night at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
Oh baby! Overland Park couple's newborn baby delivered on side of road
A baby boy wasn't waiting for the hospital to make his debut into the world. An Overland Park couple's newborn was delivered on the side of a highway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vacant homes causing problems in KC’s Waldo neighborhood
Vacant homes in Southeast Kansas City, Missouri are stirring up problems in the Waldo neighborhood.
KMBC.com
Firefighter injured, dog dead after late-night apartment fire in Overland Park, Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Fifteen people are without a home after a late-night apartment fire in Overland Park, Kansas. The fire at the Broadmoor Court Apartments on West 83rd Street near Metcalf happened just before midnight. A firefighter was injured but is stable at the hospital. A dog died in the fire.
New country music venue, dance hall opens in Overland Park
After the popular Kanza Hall closed during the pandemic, country music venue Guitars and Cadillacs is now taking its place in Overland Park.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Kansas City, MO — 40 Top Places!
Kansas City is a bustling metropolis in the western region of the Show-Me State of Missouri. It offers the perfect backdrop for a fantastic gastronomic adventure as you explore its many superb breakfast joints. Start the day on the sweeter side by dining at places boasting topping-loaded waffles, buttermilk pancakes,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Eunice Holcomb
Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2022, at Summit View Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9, 1952, Eunice...
UPDATE: 47-year-old Olathe man last seen Wednesday found deceased
The Olathe Police Department reports a 47-year-old man last seen at his home in Olathe on Wednesday has been found dead and no foul play is suspected.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jo Katherine Miller
Jo Katherine Miller, age 87, a resident of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home. Jo was born the daughter of Matthew and Regina (Ball) Petesch on March 16, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Delbert Melvin Miller, Sr., on June 18, 1957, in Atchison, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2021. She worked as a machine operator for Plattners in North Kansas City, Missouri, Easy Plastic in Independence, Missouri, and also Modern Plastics in Richmond, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri. Jo was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri. She was also a member of the Sunflower Sams Camping Club of Kansas City, Missouri, for 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, embroidering, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Jo loved baking, especially for her family during the holidays.
Kansas City mom says child was neglected at local daycare
FOX4 reached out to Refuge Kids Academy but our calls went unanswered. FOX4 also dropped by the business, but it was locked up.
KCTV 5
Couple passing through KC has Jeep, U-Haul with priceless belongings stolen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leonard Serrato and his fiancé said they spent the night at a Kansas City motel to get some rest along their journey from Indiana to their new home and life in Oregon. When his fiancé woke up to check on their U-Haul with all...
WIBW
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mysterious eye and skin irritation reported after visiting Perry Bar and Grill has the KDHE asking residents to report their symptoms. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has opened a joint investigation with the Jefferson Co. Health Department to uncover the circumstances leading to reports of residents who have suffered eye or skin irritation after they visited Perry Bar and Grill.
KCK man avoids bullet that goes through his car
A Kansas City, KS man is grateful to be alive after his car was struck by a bullet while he was driving into work.
Comments / 0