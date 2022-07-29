ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people injured after a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles; driver sought (Los Angeles, CA)

On Thursday evening, two people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in South Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash was reported at about 8:00 p.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway [...]

