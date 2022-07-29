Central Missouri Humane Society Spotlight: Meet Medusa

krcgtv.com
krcgtv.com
Zebra named "Marty" still missing in Miller County
What sounds like a scene from the movie 'Madagascar' is a reality in Miller County. A zebra, also named Marty like in the movie, is on the loose. Marty's owner Joe McDevitt said he escaped through a weak point on his fence. "We put up a real strong, rod fence,...
abc17news.com
Kingdom City will not participate in backpack giveaway event Sunday afternoon
KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) T-C-C and Verizon Authorized stores in Kingdom City are not participating in a backpack giveaway Sunday afternoon. The business confirmed it wasn't participating over a phone call to Abc 17 Sunday morning. The event was initially scheduled to begin at noon and go until 4 p.m....
krcgtv.com
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Kentucky to help with flood
Saturday afternoon the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) to help assist in the Kentucky Flood. MO-TF1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District. The Boone County Fire Protection District made the announcement on its Facebook. In the post, it stated MO-TF1 is...
Licensed home daycares can exempt related kids from max capacity under new Missouri law
Home-based child care providers are permitted to exempt up to two children related to them from being counted toward their maximum capacity under a new law that went into effect this month, according to the Missouri Independent. That means providers like Debbie George, who has operated a daycare in Hallsville...
themissouritimes.com
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
939theeagle.com
Few hotel rooms left this weekend in Columbia; thousands in town for Show-Me State Games
Thousands of visitors are in Columbia today (Friday), tomorrow and Sunday for the final weekend of the 38th annual Show-Me State Games. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s expecting a total of about 40,000 visitors between this and last weekend. That includes athletes and spectators. “So...
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old
Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
Columbia Missourian
New bosses at Hoss's: Well-known Columbia restaurant renamed Belly Market
A restaurant with almost 20 years of history in southwest Columbia has new owners and a new name. Hoss’s Market & Rotisserie, which sells sandwiches, salads and hot meals at 1010 Club Village Drive, is being rebranded as Belly Market & Rotisserie.
kjluradio.com
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
abc17news.com
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges
An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
krcgtv.com
Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot increases Mid-Missouri lottery ticket sales
COLUMBIA — Anticipation was building Friday with a Mega Millions jackpot of more than a billion dollars up for grabs. Friday’s prize marked only the third time the jackpot has crossed that threshold in the game’s two-decade history. The odds of picking Friday’s payout were slim. Most...
Officials: Accidental 911 call leads to the arrest of 4 people in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An accidental 911 call led deputies to arrest four people in Missouri, according to officials. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a deputy was called out to a home in Eugene, Missouri after a 911 hang upon Wednesday just before 5 a.m.
krcgtv.com
West Worley closure to last one day longer
West Worley Street will be shut down for one more day, thanks to the recent rainy weather. The City of Columbia announced in a press release that the roadway would be closed until Tuesday, August 2. The street, from the intersection of Park De Ville Drive and 200 feet beyond,...
kwos.com
Charges now filed in Fulton break – in and robbery
Investigators now say the woman accused of robbing a Fulton home Tuesday was armed with an airsoft gun. 19 – year old Skiasia Roland faces burglary, stealing and other charges. The victim told police that Roland and four juveniles forced their way into the home and stole jewelry, other items and cash. Police pulled over a car and arrested the group. A loaded real gun was found in the car.
KMBC.com
Court records reveal deeper glimpse into child custody case involving Eric Greitens
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Court records revealed Thursday show a deeper glimpse into the custody battle between Sheena Greitens and her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens. Sheena has accused her ex-husband of physical abuse against her and her sons. Eric has denied the claims of...
krcgtv.com
Hundreds without power in Jefferson City
About 300 people were without power in Jefferson City on Thursday afternoon. According to Ameren Missouri's outage map, the outage is in an area on Country Club Drive, near Commerce Drive. The website said a crew had been assigned to work on it. The outage was reported at 1:13 pm....
krcgtv.com
Mexico man charged after running over officer with vehicle
MEXICO — A man was charged with DWI With Serious Physical Injury to a law enforcement officer after running over an officer with his vehicle early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department, an officer responded to the Casey’s General Store in the 800 block of West Monroe at 2:57 a.m. in reference to a person who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle.
krcgtv.com
JC takes second place in American Legion state tournament
SEDALIA — The Jefferson City Post 5 American Legion baseball team finished as runner-up in this week's state tournament in Sedalia. Post 5 beat St. Joseph Post 11 7-6 in 12 innings in the first game between the teams Thursday before falling 8-5 in the winner-take-all game. Both teams...
