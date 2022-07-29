PFMoto Is A Brand New Motorcycle Manufacturer From China

www.rideapart.com
RideApart
Yamaha Introduces New Colorways For The MT-03 In The Asian Market
Bikes like the Yamaha MT-03 are loved in the U.S. market, as they offer first timers a user-friendly option, with styling akin to that of the bigger bikes in Yamaha’s MT range. The baby Master of Torque, which shares the same platform as the Yamaha YZF-R3, offers a more upright seating position —something that’s a lot more approachable for those only beginning to learn the ropes of the two-wheeled lifestyle.
New Honda HR-V Debuts In Japan With New Name And Hybrid Power
Honda wasn't messing around when it dubbed 2022 as "the year of the SUV". Already, the Japanese company has launched America's HR-V and the larger CR-V within weeks of each other. The latter is one of the best-selling vehicles in America, but the new HR-V may just threaten it over the months ahead. Depending on where one lives, the new HR-V either has a unique design, is a hybrid, or is badged under a different name. Those last two points are true of the new ZR-V which has been revealed in Japan. This is essentially America's HR-V but with a hybrid powertrain and some unique design touches.
Volkswagen Owns a Large Number of the Best Luxury and Sports Car Brands
Some of the world’s best luxury and sports cars are part of the Volkswagen Group. Even some of the priciest vehicles, including the Bugatti brand and the Lamborghini, are technically owned by Volkswagen. Other brands, both domestic and overseas, are also part of the Volkswagen family, including Audi, Bentley, and Porsche. Here’s a brief history of how Volkswagen’s umbrella grew over time and a current roster of offerings.
VW begins U.S. production of EV compact SUV in Tennessee
July 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said Tuesday it has begun U.S assembly of its electric compact SUV ID.4 at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The German automaker said it plans to deliver ID.4 SUVs produced in Tennessee as early as October and will ramp up production to 7,000 cars per month by the end of 2022. VW is actively hiring more than 1,000 new production workers through the end of the year and plans to further increase U.S. EV production next year.
New Lexus LFA Will Use Twin-Turbo V8 From Endurance Racer
The LFA changed the way people look at Lexus forever. When it was introduced, we thought the Japanese brand had gone mad. It charged $375,000 per car, which turned out to be a good investment. These days, people are happy to hand over in excess of $1 million for an LFA, except when it's wrapped in chrome.
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
RideApart
Check Out This Streamlined Harley-Davidson “Streetfighter” Concept
When it comes to concept bikes, designers continue to push the envelope of style and aesthetics. While the execution of these concepts in the metal, as well as whether or not they’ll actually be practical in the real world is a different story, it’s nonetheless interesting to have a glimpse on what the future of motorcycling holds for us.
Does my car have a recall? Chrysler, Audi, BMW among vehicle recalls this week
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 21 through 28, including vehicles from Chrysler and Audi.
RideApart
Malaysian Motorcycle Manufacturer Aveta Debuts SVR180
Small displacement motorcycles are plentiful in the Asian market. These zippy little machines are the kings of the road in countries like Malaysia, where affordable, compact, and reliable mobility is an absolute must for the majority of the populace. Nearly all manufacturers have at least a handful of small-displacement offerings, and new models continue to hit the market to satisfy the demand.
Volkswagen Group's Big Sellers Will Have Even More In Common
The Volkswagen Group's head of volume brands recently stated that VW, Seat, and Skoda models would become more similar. Thomas Schaefer sat down for an interview with Bloomberg. He revealed that the leading volume brands would share even more parts in the future to boost efficiency and profitability across the more affordable vehicles in its portfolio. However, the various cars will still rely on unique designs to set them apart.
RideApart
Harley Turns $215.8M Q2 Profit Despite 2-Week Production Shutdown
On May 19, 2022, Harley-Davidson halted production at its plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania. The shutdown was scheduled to last two weeks, potentially crippling the Motor Company’s Q2 2022 performance. Despite the hiatus lasting longer than the two-week estimate, Harley still reported a $215.8M profit in this year’s second quarter.
Volkswagen Says Its Mainstream Brands Will Be Even More Alike
Electric vehicles allow automakers to find new ways to produce them. New manufacturing processes and simpler hardware could lead to big savings for automakers. For Volkswagen Group, that means its mainstream products will continue to look radically different, but they will begin to share more parts in the future. In...
RideApart
Tank Machine Presents Bobbers And Scrambler-Inspired Indian Chief
In preparation for the 2022 Waves and Wheels festival, Indian Motorcycle launched the Indian Chief Design Contest. The brand commissioned French custom shops Baak, Lucky Cat Garage, Mystic Mechanic, and Tank Machine to submit digital renderings of a custom Indian Chief. Each concept then underwent the scrutiny of Indian’s Super...
MotorAuthority
The development and history of the Bugatti W-16
Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 is unique in the automotive world, powering the Veyron and Chiron to production-car speed records. With the engine likely headed for extinction in the face of electrification, Bugatti recently recounted its development. The W-16 was the brainchild of former Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. According to...
RideApart
Wunderlich Has A New Cowl For The BMW R18
If you want to add some visual weight to the front of your BMW R18, consider this new headlight cowl from Wunderlich called the "Rock and Roll." Attaching to the LED headlight assembly, the "Rock and Roll" cowl takes from the world of cafe racers, and a little bit from the world of touring cruisers. Due to its size, expect it to deflect some wind off your chest or your helmet, but don't expect it to be cross-country ready like the massive units you see on baggers. This cowl is more of an aesthetic piece that adds a little more to the front of the R18, helping balance the visual weight in the front with the weight in the rear.
Rare Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Selling Wednesday on Bring A Trailer
This Iconic sports car is a brutal competitor on the track. 200 is a unique number within the Porsche design and engineering teams when it comes to this particular car for many reasons. The primary factor is that only 200 examples of these track-only racers were ever built. Everything from the ultra-light body to the rigid chassis design is made to reflect the highest pinnacle of performance and power technology. Porsche has been at the top of the competitive automotive circuit seemingly since the introduction of their prized 911. So it makes sense that their modern-day examples would be just as astounding as the earlier models while still dishing out more than their competitors can handle.
RideApart
MotorSport Vision Is Making A Self-Sustaining Race Track
MotorSport Vision, otherwise known as MSV, is building something special. In lieu of tightening emissions regulations and rapid EV development, MSV is developing a race track whose main clientele will be electric-powered racers and whose power will be supplied by the solar farms that are to be built on its massive land area.
