PFMoto Is A Brand New Motorcycle Manufacturer From China

Honda wasn't messing around when it dubbed 2022 as "the year of the SUV". Already, the Japanese company has launched America's HR-V and the larger CR-V within weeks of each other. The latter is one of the best-selling vehicles in America, but the new HR-V may just threaten it over the months ahead. Depending on where one lives, the new HR-V either has a unique design, is a hybrid, or is badged under a different name. Those last two points are true of the new ZR-V which has been revealed in Japan. This is essentially America's HR-V but with a hybrid powertrain and some unique design touches.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO