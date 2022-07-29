ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Coleen Rooney victorious in ‘Wagatha Christie’ court battle

By JILL LAWLESS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LY9BP_0gxOeIt800
Britain Soccer Spouse Wars FILE - Leicester City and England soccer player Jamie Vardy, and his wife Rebekah Vardy, arrive together at the High Court in London, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. On Friday, July 29, 2022, Judge Karen Steyn has cleared Coleen Rooney of libeling Vardy when she alleged that Vardy had leaked her private social media posts to the tabloid press. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) (Alastair Grant)

LONDON — (AP) — In a legal showdown between soccer spouses that mixed celebrity, social media and amateur sleuthing, a judge has ruled whodunnit.

Judge Karen Steyn on Friday cleared Coleen Rooney of libeling Rebekah Vardy by claiming that Vardy had leaked her private social media posts to the tabloid press.

In a devastating blow to Vardy, who launched the libel suit to defend her reputation, the judge said Rooney's allegation was “substantially true.” Steyn said it was likely that Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt, had passed Rooney's private information to The Sun newspaper, and that ”Mrs. Vardy knew of and condoned this behavior."

Vardy, who sued after Rooney accused her in 2019 of sharing private Instagram content with The Sun, said she was “extremely sad and disappointed at the decision.”

Rooney said she was pleased with the verdict, but added that “it was not a case I ever sought or wanted.”

“I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others,” she said in a statement.

The case, heard at the High Court in May, was a media sensation. The women are celebrities in their own right, and both are married to famous footballers: Vardy to Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy, Rooney to former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney.

Then there was the amateur detective work that led to Rooney’s accusation. Rooney, 36, has said she purposely posted fake stories on Instagram to find out who was passing her private information to the press. The stories — including one about a fictitious basement flood at the Rooneys' house and another reporting Coleen Rooney was trying to revive her TV career — duly appeared in The Sun.

Rooney said she had blocked all accounts from seeing her Instagram stories apart from the one she suspected of being the leaker. In an October 2019 social media post to almost 2 million followers, she revealed: “It’s ................ Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie," a play on the slang term “WAG” — wives and girlfriends of soccer stars — and the name of crime author Agatha Christie.

Vardy, 40, strenuously denied leaking, and sued for libel “to establish her innocence and vindicate her reputation,” her lawyer Hugh Tomlinson said.

The case caused a media frenzy during seven days of hearings as the two women went to court, along with their husbands, despite being urged by judges and legal experts to settle. The case has reportedly cost each side more than 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) in legal fees.

Both women testified during the trial, with Vardy several times breaking down in tears. The judge was scathing about Vardy’s credibility as a witness, saying some of her evidence was “manifestly inconsistent with the contemporaneous documentary evidence, evasive or implausible.” Rooney, in contrast, was “honest and reliable,” the judge said.

Vardy’s agent did not give evidence. Vardy’s lawyers said Watt’s health was too fragile for her to take the stand. Watt’s phone, which was sought by Rooney’s lawyers as evidence, was reported to have fallen into the North Sea.

The judge noted that the chances this was an accident were “slim.”

Media lawyer Jonathan Coad told the BBC the outcome was “an absolute disaster” for Vardy, who “has been effectively branded a liar.”

Though the case was treated by the media and much of the public as an entertaining spectacle, the judge noted that it had a human cost.

She said Vardy had faced “vile abuse” from members of the public after Rooney’s post, “including messages wishing her, her family, and even her then-unborn baby, ill in the most awful terms.”

“Nothing of which Mrs. Vardy has been accused, nor any of the findings in this judgment, provide any justification or excuse for subjecting her or her family, or any other person involved in this case, to such vitriol,” Steyn said.

Vardy indicated she would not appeal.

“Please can the people who have been abusing me and my family now stop," she said. “The case is over.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rebekah Vardy's £3m humiliation: Devastated WAG may be forced to sell her £2m Portuguese villa as judge rules she leaked stories about Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy may be forced to sell her family's beloved Portuguese villa after losing her 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle against Coleen Rooney and facing a multi-million-pound legal bill. Mrs Vardy was left red-faced yesterday after a High Court judge ruled that she had leaked stories about Mrs Rooney to The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy v Coleen Rooney libel ruling due today as judge to deliver Wagatha Christie decision

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney are to finally learn who has won their High Court libel battle in the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ case.After almost three years, a conclusion to the saga will be reached at noon on Friday after Ms Rooney, 36, accused Ms Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press in a viral social media post. The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Ms Vardy’s account was the source behind three fake stories she had posted on her private Instagram account.Ms Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Person
Wayne Rooney
Daily Mail

DAN WOOTTON: Rebekah Vardy's evidence sunk faster than her agent's phone to the bottom of the North Sea. I've always liked the feisty WAG with a working-class spirit, but the Wagatha Christie trial is the biggest self-inflicted court defeat in history

The last time I wrote about the complete disaster the Wagatha Christie trial has become for Rebekah Vardy, a punchy defence from the lady herself arrived in my Instagram inbox faster than I could ask: Did your agent REALLY drop her phone to the bottom of the North Sea by accident?
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Six key points from the ‘Wagatha Christie’ judgement as Rebekah Vardy loses claim

Rebekah Vardy has lost the "Wagatha Christie" libel battle against Coleen Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.In the October 2019 post, Ms Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Ms Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Ms Vardy's account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.Ms Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker...
U.K.
Tyla

Rebekah Vardy Loses Wagatha Case Against Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has lost the 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial that she brought against Coleen Rooney over her viral social media post. Rebekah, 40, and Coleen, 36, spent seven days embroiled in a High Court libel battle in the hopes of wrapping up the scandalous 'Wagatha Christie' case once and for all.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Uk#The High Court
Daily Mail

It's...Rebekah Vardy's account! Becky returns to Instagram after Wagatha Christie defeat to exclaim 'peace out' as she shows Vs to the camera and wears jacket declaring: 'Normal is boring' - amid claims she could be up for £250,000 documentary payday

Rebekah Vardy has returned to Instagram after her Wagatha Christie libel defeat, exclaiming 'peace out' and showing a V-sign towards a camera - as it is revealed she could be offered £250,000 for a documentary on the case. The 40-year-old's reputation has been left in tatters after losing her...
INTERNET
The Independent

‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England

German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but no...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Boris and Carrie Johnson host wedding party at Tory donor’s Cotswolds estate

Boris and Carrie Johnson celebrated their wedding at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor, with guests including staunch loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.The outgoing prime minister and his wife hosted family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials with a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.The thrice-wed groom’s 81-year-old father Stanley Johnson and sister Rachel Johnson were there to mark his latest marriage, while Australian actor Holly Valance was also seen pulling into the estate.Political allies who were also pictured arriving included international environment minister...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Spice Girls fans ‘disappointed’ as Geri Halliwell hugs Nadine Dorries at Euro 2022 final

Spice Girls fans have criticised Geri Halliwell for posing for a selfie with controversial Conservative MP Nadine Dorries at the Euros final.On Sunday (31 July) night, England’s Lionesses beat Germany to win the tournament for the first time.Halliwell was in attendance at the event, where she delighted fans as she shared a selfie with fellow Spice Girl Mel C.However, it was a photo with Tory MP Dorries, who is backing Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, that frustrated social media users.The politician posted her own photo to Twitter, in which Halliwell was seen with her arms...
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
121K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy